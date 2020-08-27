THE LIBERAL Democrats have selected Ed Davey as the party's new leader.

Mr Davey is the fifth leader in five years, following the resignation of former East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson in December.

He has been acting as the party leader since Ms Swinson stood down, following the party's miserable election performance last year.

Mr Davey beat fellow MP Layla Moran to the top job, securing 42,756 votes to Ms Moran's 24,564.

A total of 117,924 ballots were issued, with a turnout of 57.6%.

In his acceptance speech, he said the Lib Dems had to "wake up and smell the coffee" and acknowledged the party had "lost touch" with too many voters.

He said: "The truth is voters dont believe Liberal Democrats want to help ordinary people get on in life, voters don't believe we share their values and voters don't believe we are on the side of people like them. Nationally voters have been sending us a message, that we have not been listening. It is time for us to start listening.

"As leader, I am telling you I have got that message. I am listening now.

"So whether you're from the north, south, or somewhere in between, whether you voted for Brexit or remain or just wanted the whole thing settled, whether you voted labour conservative liberal democrat SNP or Plaid, my message for you is this: I will travel up and down our country to meet you, to hear about things that matter most to you.

"I will face up to uncomfortable truths and I will make your concerns my own."

His leadership rival Layla Moran congratulated the 54-year-old shortly after his win, saying: "I'd like to congratulate Ed, and I look forward to working with him to campaign for a better future for Britain.

"Thanks to my amazing team, supporters, and the entire Lib Dem membership."

Mr Davey has been a member of the Liberal Democrats for more than three decades, and an MP for Kingston and Surbiton since 2017. He previously held the seat between 1997 and 2015.

During the coalition government between the Lib Dems and the Conservatives, Mr Davey was under-secretary fo state for Employment Relations, Consumer and Postal Affairs from 2010 to 2012.

He was cabinet secretary for Energy and Climate Change from 2012 to 2015.