THERE is no denying the Covid-19 pandemic has placed an incredible strain on our lives – personally and professionally. Despite the challenges, it has also made us consider how we can approach things differently to suit the emerging “new world”.

It has provided businesses with the opportunity to extend their geographical boundaries. Brightsolid’s customer base has been typically based in Scotland – but by no means do we have to limit ourselves to the way things were “always done” pre-pandemic.

The business community has already taken steps to change – firstly when we moved our workforces overnight to remote working. While there may have been some early hiccups to the process for some, for the vast majority it has been proven that it can work. And if you are like me, although I miss seeing my colleagues in person, I don’t feel any less connected to them or our customers given the rise in video calls and messaging platforms.

This leads neatly to the concept of glocalisation which has gained traction during the pandemic –the practice of conducting business that considers both local and global environments. Before Covid-19 hit, many might not have believed themselves ready to trade with a wider audience or look at hiring someone from a city (or country) where they are not based. But these limits no longer exist. This is an opportunity to rethink mindsets, and the business tactics and technologies needed to support this.

A glocalised approach will provide businesses with opportunities. Integral to that is technology which provides the tools to think bigger; an opportunity to speak to, reach and work with more people. Many may have already adopted a glocalised approach to their business without realising – by launching websites to deliver services when customers couldn’t visit physical premises, or have the infrastructure in place to conduct and close sales meetings irrespective of location. Central to enabling that is the cloud which will help businesses get their websites and apps online or provide staff with access to files remotely quickly and securely – meaning that they can continue operating with limited interruption to the day to day.

Long gone are the days when technology was only the responsibility of the IT team. The cloud has made it more accessible and we are likely to see HR and marketing teams playing a larger role in making technology decisions that impact the business. The involvement of these departments will mean that teams can react and innovate quickly to provide the services they need to make workplaces more attractive to new candidates, customers and current employees alike. This could have positive results, as organisations will be able to tap into a broader talent pool, closing any skills gap that might have existed or allow them to approach a company with a proposal that they may have not previously considered due to their location.

While, naturally, there will remain many tough hurdles for us to face; we must take the current situation and harness the power to better ourselves and the businesses we work within. I don’t doubt that a glocalised approach will be integral to business success – both now and as we emerge from the pandemic. To thrive, we must harness the opportunity and take time to review existing processes. It is likely technology will be the solution that helps us navigate beyond the here and now and towards growth again.

Linda King is CMO, Brightsolid