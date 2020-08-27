On Wednesday, dog owners across the country took to Twitter celebrating their canine friends on International Dog Day.
Founded in 2004 by animal welfare advocate Colleen Page, pet owners and animal lovers alike honour their dogs every 26 August.
The aim is to acknowledge all the dogs that need to be rescued every day, as well as honour the dogs who provide support to people who need them.
Yesterday, the annual tributes poured in for Scottish pups in every shape and size – and here’s a look at your favourite snaps of man’s best friend.
Happy International Dog Day! Our furry friends Skye, Ted and Reggie are always around to help visitors with any questions (or snacks) they might have! 🐶#crannog #crannogcritter #internationaldogday pic.twitter.com/WtILbzTBKd— Scottish Crannog Ctr (@ScottishCrannog) August 26, 2020
🐕Celebrate man’s/woman’s best friend today on International Dog Day. Here are canine companions, immortalised in sculpture and a touching pet cemetery that can be seen in Edinburgh. 🐕 @EdinCulture @EdinburghWH @EdinNewTownWalk @edinspotlight @edinburghcastle @VisitScotland pic.twitter.com/FS82riA6Wy— Eyes-On-Scotland.com (@EyesOnScotland) August 26, 2020
🐶International Dog Day🐶— Scottish MR (@ScottishMR) August 26, 2019
Name: Jib
Age: 2 and a half years old
Handler: Brian
Team: Search & Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) & Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team
Picture credit: J Grieg & S Ruffell#ScottishMR #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/eNlwwEXcJ1
IT'S National Dog Day today and International Dog Day 🐶🐶🐶— Edinburgh Holistic Dogs (@DogsHolistic) August 26, 2020
Show me your best dog photos🐾🐾#nationaldogday #dogwalker #edinburghdogwalker #edinburgh #edinburghdog #happydog #practicallyperfect #dog #puppy #adventuretime #adventurewalks #adventure #dogphotography pic.twitter.com/ItOnrLEITL
Happy international dog day!!— Karin Brett (@kbhair46) August 26, 2019
Love our Lexi 🐶❤️#InternationalDogDay #Edinburgh #arthurseat pic.twitter.com/Q7V2G3w257
International dog day, a fine hound from Scotland, Roly the contented pooch pic.twitter.com/66Cn7CfZP2— Ann Armstrong (@AnnScottish) August 26, 2020
Happy International Dog Day— Titus The Dog (@TitusWrites) August 26, 2019
Rufus: Irish Terrier, born in Wales, lives in Scotland, speaks English (a bit) (mainly food-related words).#InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/lQmzoNWdW4
