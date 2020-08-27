MORE than 190,000 people have applied to stay in Scotland after the Brexit transition period ends.

The majority of applications for EU settled status to the Home Office have come from Polish, Romanian and Italian citizens, with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen are the most popular locations.

According to the Home office, 67,170 Polish nationals have applied for the scheme, followed by 14,020 Romanians and 13.910 Italians.

Just 90 nationals from Luxembourgh, 150 from Iceland and 250 from Slovenia have applied for the status in Scotland.

So far, 61% of completed applications have been granted settled status, with 38% given pre-settled status.

The largest number of applications were from people living in Edinburgh (44,740), followed by 31,230 in Glasgow and 18,620 in Aberdeen

Figures up to June this year showed just 80 applications were refused, while 900 were invalid and 1220 were void or withdrawn.

All those who have settled or pre-settled status have secured their rights in UK law and ensures that, whether in four or 40 years’ time, they have the evidence they need to continue living and working in the UK.

Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster said: “European citizens have made an enormous contribution to our United Kingdom. They are our friends, family and neighbours and we want them to stay which is why I’m pleased there have been more than 190,000 applications in Scotland already.

“There’s plenty of time left to apply before the 30 June 2021 deadline and a wide range of support is available in Scotland online, over the telephone and in person if you need it.”

There are over 1,500 Home Office staff working on the EU Settlement Scheme with 250 Settlement Resolution Centre staff in place to provide help to applicants

Last year, the Home Office made up to £9 million available to eight charities in Scotland, and 57 organisations across the UK to help vulnerable EU citizens apply to scheme.

A further £8 million of funding for the next financial year was announced earlier this year.

Derek Mitchell, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Scotland said: “The Citizens Advice network in Scotland has played an important role in providing free, impartial and confidential advice on the EU Settlement Scheme to over 8,500 people.

“Our 59 bureaux and team of specialist advisers provide a national service through face-to-face advice and a national helpline and we are pleased to partner with the UK Government in delivering this important service.

“Anyone who has yet to make an application should contact us on 0800 916 9847 as soon as possible to speak to an adviser to get the help that they need.”