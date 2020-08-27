THE POLICE will have the power to break up house parties of more than 15 people from tomorrow to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The current limit for indoor gatherings is eight people from up to three households.
Nicola Sturgeon said that breaking up parties double that size and over was intended to be a last resort for “flagrant” breaches of the guidance.
The First Ministers said she did not want 15 to be seen as the new limit for gatherings and police could still “encourage” gatherings of between nine and 15 people to break up.
House parties, particualry among young people, have emerged as a key means by which the virus is spread in the community.
