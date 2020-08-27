Doctors didn't believe that Caeden Thomson - a seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy - would ever walk, let alone tackle Scotland's highest mountain.

But Caeden, who was born 12 weeks early, is preparing to do just that this weekend.

When he was born, little Caeden was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and began rigorous physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, as well as speech and language therapy.

His parents were told he would never sit, walk, or talk.

But now, Caeden, from Corby, Northamptonshire, is taking on the challenge of climbing the 4,413ft Scottish mountain for charity - in the hopes of raising £8,000 for disability equality charity Scope and his local NHS.

His mother Lisa said: “Caeden’s life began with huge struggle, stress and a feeling of the unknown and he was very lucky to have had all the help and support he got.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Admissions for chest pain halved at Scottish hospital during first month of lockdown

“He is a very happy boy who tries his very best not to let his disability stop him from keeping up with his two older siblings and his friends.

“He told us that he is so lucky for all the things he has had in his life that he wants to give back.”

The family were originally due to take on the mountain challenge in May, but had to postpone due to the pandemic.

Since then, they have raised £2,000 towards their £8,000 target by fundraising locally.

In sharp contrast to the early fears that Caeden would never walk, the family opted to climb Ben Nevis because of the "real physical challenge" it would offer Caeden as he seeks to inspire and empower others.

At 1345 metres above sea level, Ben Nevis is the highest mountain in the British Isles.

Mrs Thomson added: “It will be positively physical, as it will do his muscles good to walk.

“But he wants to be able to inspire and empower others that just because you’ve got a physical disability doesn’t mean you’re not capable.”

Caeden has been undergoing physiotherapy in preparation for the climb

Caeden said: “I was born very early and it makes it difficult to walk so I have to use a stick.

“I am getting really excited about the walk. I think it is going to be a bit hard but I am going to try my best. My mum, dad and family are all doing it.

“I think it’ll take about 10 hours so we will start early in the morning. I think the hardest bit will be walking down again.”

Caeden has been training hard ahead of the climb, including physiotherapy sessions to prepare him.

Mrs Thomson said: “We are super, super proud of him. I don’t think I could be any more proud.

“He’s always happy and pushing himself. Obviously, he does have moments where he’s telling us he’s struggling, but that’s where obviously friends and family and support comes in and the encouragement of ‘you can do it Caeden’.”

READ MORE: Transgender and non-binary cyclist takes on first ever ‘Tour de Trans’

Lawrence Orr, head of public fundraising at Scope, said: “Caeden is an inspiration. This is a huge challenge for any seven-year-old to take on and we are so incredibly proud that Caeden and his family are choosing to support Scope in this way.

“Congratulations to him and his family for all the hard work that has gone into the training so far and we wish him the best of luck for this coming weekend.”

To find out more and to make a donation you can visit Caeden's justgiving page here.