A man has died after an incident in Arbroath last night, as police cordon off area and launch an investigation.
Officers arrived at the scene at Spitalfield Place in Arbroath at around 6pm last night after emergency services were called.
It’s believed the man’s body was discovered near at an underpass near the West Way main road.
It’s reported that police were present all throughout the night, with officers still on the scene this morning and several streets still closed off.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police are investigating following the death of a man in Spitalfield Place, Arbroath.
“Emergency services were called around 6pm on Wednesday, August 26 2020.
“Inquiries are at a very early stage and anyone who was in the area at the time who has information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2702 of Wednesday, August 26 2020.”
