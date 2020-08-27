The US heads to the polls in November with voters having the choice between President Donald Trump or Democrat nominee, Joe Biden.
With a number of issues dominating US politics, including racial tensions and the Covid-19 pandemic, we look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.
According to the most recent polls, Joe Biden is enjoying a 7-point lead across numerous polls, with a poll from the Associated Press also finding that Donald Trump looks set to only win three of 14 battleground states.
Trump is ahead in Georgia, Iowa and Texa, all of which he won in 2016, however, he trails in states won in 2016 such as Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire.
In the electoral college system the US uses to elect its president, each state is given a number of votes based on its population. A total of 538 electoral college votes are up for grabs, so a candidate needs to hit 270 to win.
