The body of a man who had been fishing with friends has been discovered near a loch in North Lanarkshire.

A dog walker came across the body of Alan Brown, who had been fishing at Banton Loch in Kilsyth on Saturday.

The 57-year-old had been spotted by walkers at 9pm that evening, but his body was discovered at around 2.35pm on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon, from Coatbridge CID, said: “We know that Alan was in the company of friends at the loch on Saturday during the day and then remained there alone after they left.

“There have been several sightings of him on the Saturday evening but it is vital that we piece together his movements between when he was last seen and when he was found dead the following afternoon.

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen Alan between 9pm on Saturday night and 2.35pm on Sunday afternoon to please get in touch.

“Alan’s family is understandably devastated by his loss, and, although there is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in his death at this time, it is important that we establish exactly what happened.”

A post-mortem examination was carried out but the death is still being treated as unexplained.

Mr Brown was described as white, around 5ft 10in and of slim build, with short greying hair and similar stubble.

He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, a grey jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.