There are few things better in life than sitting down to a good quality burger and chips after a long day.

And while National Burger Day unfortunately doesn’t fall on an Eat Out To Help Out day - we have been left craving a gourmet bun.

To help you decide where to grab a burger, we have taken a look at the top 10 rated burgers in Scotland, according to TripAdvisor.

10. BlackHorn

From Monday 3rd August, you can dine out at BlackHorn using the 'Eat Out to Help Out' government scheme. Available from Monday to Wednesday, for lunch or dinner and enjoy fifty percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages (up to £10 per guest). This offer is only available for dine in. (Not Takeaway)

The St Andrews based restaurant, BlackHorn, offers some of the finest handmade burgers and food in the country.

One user wrote:

"The blackhorn combines high quality locally sourced food in a variety of ways my son and myself love the hotdogs there. The chips are out of this world crispy and fluffy. Their whole service is fast and efficient. Well worth a visit."

9. Bubba Q

Have you got a sweet tooth? Then come and try our Dirty Donut burger 7oz beef patty with bacon and cheese, served in fresh donuts, drizzled in maple syrup

Bubba Q in Ednburgh offer a vierty of different burgers, desserts and handcrafted milkshakes.

One user said:

"Ordered the Death by Bacon burger- a massive stack with bacon that was delicious and flavourful, especially the pulled pork. Chocolate brownie milkshake was thick and tasty. If I want another burger or ribs or wings in an American style, I know where to go."

8. Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom Dundee

Open from 4pm today, Tuesday and Wednesday this week! Get yourself a table and get up to 50% off your bill with Eat Out To Help Out!

Innis & Gunn offer brewery fresh beer, Scottish Soul Food, live music and sport in South Tay Street in Dundee.

One user wrote:

"Great burger and really attentive staff. The burger was real chopped steak and it was delicious. Meal served quickly and hot by our cheery server."

7. The Black Fox

Loading Another day another 🍔 and a strong offering from @theblackfoxleith 👌🏼 😋 View on Instagram

The Black Fox is located on Albert Place in Edinburgh and offers craft beer, cocktails, a good food.

One user wrote:

"Best burgers around. The haggis bon bons are a game changer, along with the 'foxy burger'. The burger mayo was to die for and the waitress couldn't have done more for us. When we return to Edinburgh this will be first on our list to visit."

6. Angus & Ale

Friday's are for Burgers!

The Aberdeen eatery Angus & Ale offer dry aged beef on the bone, juicy burgers and a great atmosphere.

One user wrote:

"The staff was very polite and friendly. Cozy place with a great atmosphere and decoration. Burgers and fries are very tasty. Good range of beers. Definitely coming back."

5. Byron

Although I tend to eat more often at local and independently run restaurants, I do enjoy the occasional visit to Byron. Last week I demolished their "Clucky Avo" burger: fries chicken with avocado and sriracha sauce. I like that Byron gives you the choice between a side salad or fried to accompany your meal - although here I also sampled some of their haggis loaded fries, available exclusively at Edinburgh branches, as well as a cheeky portion of Oreo cheesecake. In terms of chain restaurants and more specifically burgers, I'd say Byron has your back.

The Byron burger chain on North Ridge Street, Edinburgh, offers a host of different burger toppings, milkshakes and fries.

One user wrote:

"Once you pop, you won't stop coming here. Delicious big burgers serviced with sweet potato fries. Went down a treat as I admire the modern decor and the lively atmosphere as I waited to be served fast. Staff all friendly and nothing a bother."

4. The Cambridge Bar

"You need to have friends that need a burger sometimes" a great mantra to live by and The Cambridge Bar is the place to go with these friends. Great value, great quality, good range of options (beef chicken and veg), good sides and good company. What more could a gal and her pals ask for?

The Cambridge Bar in Edinburgh is a stylish pub specialising in craft beers & ales and gourmet homemade burgers.

One user said:

"Wow- is this the best burger in Edinburgh? Yes I believe so, the burger Patti was very tasty and succulent and the homemade burger sauce is absolutely perfect, had a milkshake to accompany burger and this too was top drawer. Cannot rate this establishment as a burger joint highly enough, visit! You will be impressed."

3. The Holyrood 9A

Right, who's fancying 50% off their meal? Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, get up to £10 off your meal (and soft drink) as you Eat Out To Help Out. Our kitchen is open until 10pm, so don't miss out!

The Holyrood 9A is situated in Edinburgh's old town an is. awarm cosy bar which offers great food and drinks.

One user said:

"Holyrood 9A has long been a favourite of mine. Located in central Edinburgh it’s a real treat!

"I haven’t been in some time but the burgers are still to die for with a great selection. Holyrood 9A also have a great selection for gluten free, vegetarian and vegan."

2. Bread Meats Bread

The Wolf. Stacked with BBQ Pulled pork, crispy bacon and spicy 'Nduja sausage. Our signature burger.

Technically, Bread Meats Bread finished second and third with their Glasgow and Edinbugh branches receiving high praise for their menus' quality and diversity.

One user wrote:

"One of the best burgers I ever had. Very tasty and large portions. The seating arrangement was quite good and the service was efficient. I will definitely come back whenever I am in Glasgow. Will definitely recommend!"

1. Burger and Beers Grillhouse

THE HOGFATHER

The number one spot goes to Burgers and Beers Grillhouse in Edinburgh with four and a half stars from 2,918 reviews.

All of their burger buns come from a local family-owned bakery, and buy their Aberdeen Angus Scotch beef from an award-winning farm in Fife.

One user wrote:

"After a long time going without seeing my friends due to the impact of coronavirus, it was with out a doubt one of the nicest evenings I have had as of recent. The food was insane, the way they handled coronavirus precautions was outstanding and our waiter Gareth was exceptional. If you’re looking for good food, good beers and excellent service I cannot recommend this restaurant enough. 10/10"