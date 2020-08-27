FAMILIES travelled to Dunoon for Covid-19 tests today, only to be told appointments are only available on a Wednesday and Friday amid continuing chaos in the Test and Protect system.

Ellen O'Neill from Newton Mearns in East Renfrewshire took her daughter for a test in a five-hour round trip and was told a glitch had led to appointments being taken for the wrong day.

She said she was offered a home test but was then told the centre did not have any and says the car park was full of families with children who had made the trip.

READ MORE: Tory MP urged to apologise after breaching Covid rules in Aberdeen

The Scottish Government has said efforts are being made to resolve major issues with the appointments system after people were given slots at test centres hundreds of miles away due to a surge in requests.

The First Minister today urged the public only to book a test if they are exhibiting one of the key symptoms for Covid-19 which include a persistent cough, a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.

People from Glasgow were still being offered tests this morning for areas including Northern Ireland.

Mrs O'Neill said: "I booked a test online last night for my daughter and was given an appointment in Dunoon.

"We drove to Gourock and got the ferry. When we arrived were told, testing was yesterday.

"They told me they will not re-imburse me for the ferry ride and they are sorry but there was a glitch in the system and there is nothing they can do and I can go to Dundee if I wanted.

"There were lots of people there and some had children in the back and they were driving to Dundee.

"I didn't get back into the house for five hours.

"There could be some families that £40 is just something they can't afford.That could have been their food for the rest of the week.

"It is ridiculous. I'm a key worker, I work in critical care at the Queen Elizabeth hospital.

"I do need tested but she said would you like a home kit. I asked how long it would take and she said 48 hours and I said, that's fine. Then she said, we don't actually have any.

"It's an absolute shambles."

Labour’s health spokeswoman Monica Lennon urged the government to get on top of testing capacity issues.

READ MORE: Secrecy fear for Covid inquiry as key records withheld by ministers

She said: “Test and Protect is in meltdown.

“All week, people have been battling to access tests and for results to go missing really adds insult to injury.

“The public must have confidence in the testing system and that important data about their health and contact details will be kept safe.

“It’s clear that the system wasn’t designed to cope with pupils and staff going back to school and this doesn’t bode well for the winter.

“The Scottish Government needs to sort out this shambles and do what it takes to make Test and Protect work.”