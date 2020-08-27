A body has been discovered at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh as emergency services raced to the scene.

Police and ambulances services arrived at the popular tourist spot in Edinburgh at 1.20pm after a body was found on Salisbury Crags on Queen's Drive.

Police Scotland spokesperson said:

"Police were called around 1.20pm today, August 27.

"A body was found on Salisbury Crags on Queen's Drive in Edinburgh.

"Emergency services remain at the scene while enquiries are carried out."

More to follow.