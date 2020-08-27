Police officers being spat on has more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, Scotland’s highest-ranking officer has said.

Speaking before the justice sub-committee on policing on Thursday, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone told MSPs that incidents where a member of the public has spat on a police officer have more than doubled since March.

Since Covid-19 is transmitted through droplets in the air passed between an infected person and others, this new trend is particularly concerning as it could potentially result in an officer getting infected.

Mr Livingstone told the committee that he wanted to ensure spit hoods remained available, in order to protect his officers and stop such incidents occurring – despite human rights body Amnesty International raised concerns about the use of spit hoods.

“No member of Police Scotland, whether a police officer or police staff, should expect or tolerate being spat upon in the course of their duties,” he said.

“Spit hoods are available, they will be used by officers and staff using their own judgment when it’s clear somebody is spitting upon them.

“What’s happened, over the course of the Covid period, is a very small minority being aggressive and trying to fight officers, and instances of spitting have more than doubled over the Covid period.

“I think inevitably, the use of spit hoods will have increased.”

The chief constable said that the hoods are used in “significantly less than 1%” of the instances of someone being taken into custody, but added that – despite the low numbers – he would “insist” they were made available to staff and officers to protect them.

In a submission by Police Scotland to the committee before Mr Livingstone’s appearance, it said that 203 staff and officers have tested positive for Covid-19 from more than 1,900 tests.

Officers are able to be tested if they have symptoms or if they believe they may have been in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Addressing the statistics, Mr Livingstone said: “We are going to continue to allow the asymptomatic testing that we’ve introduced.

“If any member of staff or any police officer has concerns, we’ll provide access to that and we’ll also – where necessary – provide that support to their families.”