By Tom Gordon

Political Editor

THERE is no need for “fresh leadership” in Scotland’s education system despite the recent fiascos over blending learning and exam grades, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister defended the status after two senior heads rolled south of the border.

Sally Collier resigned as head of England’s exams regulator Ofqual in the wake of the chaotic flip-flopping over whether to accept algorithm-based changes to A-level and GCSE estimates.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who initially accepted the recalculation of grades based on the Ofqual algorithm before a howl of protest, denied forcing her out.

Later in the week, Boris Johnson effectively sacked the most senior civil servant in the UK’s Department for Education (DfE).

The DfE said permanent secretary Jonathan Slater was leaving because “the Prime Minister has concluded that there is a need for fresh official leadership”.

At the daily briefing, the First Minister is a similar shake-up was needed in Scotland given it also went through a grading crisis and U-turn with the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

SNP Education Secretary John Swinney and Ms Sturgeon initially defended the SQA’s downgrading of almost 125,000 grades as necessary to prevent grade inflation.

However a backlash from pupils and parents prompted the revisions to be abandoned in favour of more generous teacher estimates made because exams were cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

It lead to unprecedented double-digit jump in national pass rates, but Ms Swinney said young people losing faith in the education system was worse than grade inflation.

Ms Sturgeon said that in Scotland it had been ministers who had taken responsibility for the results fiasco, while in England “civil servants have been left to carry the can”.

Asked if there was a “need for fresh leadership in Scotland too” following the recent similar controversies, Ms Sturgeon insisted: “No, I don’t think there is.

“I have stood here, I have taken responsibility for what we got wrong with the exams and apologised to young people and their parents and we put it right.

“That is the position.

“We took responsibility as ministers, I as First Minister, the Education Secretary, we chose not to do what has been done in England, where civil servants have been left to carry the can and ministers have tried to say it is not their responsibility.

“We didn’t do that.

“That is our decision and it is for other governments to take decisions of their own.

“We take our own decisions on these matters here in Scotland and what the UK Government does is for them to explain and set out and give a rationale for.”

Mr Swinney recently survived a vote of confidence at Holyrood after support from Green MSPs, when Unionist parties urged him to quit.