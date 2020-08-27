A man has died following a fatal crash in Irvine's Bank Street this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene following the collision just before 11am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 10.45am on Thursday, August 27 2020, police received a report of a road crash in Bank Street, Irvine. 

"The incident involved one car which appeared to lose control and crash into an unoccupied parked car. 

"The male driver of the car died at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death."

