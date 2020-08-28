It was all there at First Minister’s Questions this week: the passion, the angry exchanges, the jibes at Richard Leonard’s expense.

The Scottish Labour leader decided to go on GERS and got himself a bit of a pasting for his trouble.

GERS, you’ll remember (with a sigh), is the acronym for one of the Scottish Government’s most controversial statistical publications, the one that compares how much money is raised in Scotland to how much is spent on public services. It always shows that Scotland is spending more than it has raised, and for that reason is used as a stick to beat the Scottish Government with, often by the Tories.

But this time it was the earnest Mr Leonard and he didn’t have the clearest pitch. First he highlighted the new figures, which show a increased gap between what Scotland raises and spends of £15.1 billion, or 8.6 per cent of Scottish GDP in 2019/20 (compared to an equivalent figure for the UK as a whole of 2.5 per cent of GDP). The Scottish Government had questions to answer.

But apparently those weren’t questions about high public spending, since he went on to extol the virtues of such generosity (was that Shirley Bassey singing in the background?), calling on the First Minister to join him in requesting an extension of the furlough scheme and furthering protection against evictions.

The First Minister said she was already doing both, rolled her eyes and urged him to “keep up”.

But behind the jeers, the truth is that this is tricky ground for the Scottish Government. The distribution of UK resources through the Barnett formula, which is mainly what lies behind Scotland’s higher spending levels, is really rather helpful to Scotland (for good reasons: it takes into account Scotland’s geographically dispersed population and preponderance of deprived communities). It means Scotland has relatively higher public spending per head than most other parts of the UK.

This means that the SNP need a good story to tell about the economics of independence if swing voters are to feel confident about future levels of public spending.

It’s true to say GERS deals with Scotland’s current fiscal position within the UK, rather than reflecting changes that an independent Scotland would make in the longer term, for instance to boost growth.

And because it compares Scotland to the UK as a whole, it does rather give the impression that Scotland is relatively weak economically when it isn’t. Scotland actually does better at raising revenue than many other parts of the country, outside of London and the South East of England (albeit not enough to balance against its spending).

GERS highlights the hugely imbalanced nature of the UK economy, an abject failure of UK government policy which feeds the case for independence.

But the principal difficulty for the SNP politically is that at the point that Scotland became independent, GERS shows it would face a problematic deficit. As the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) puts it: “Under full fiscal autonomy or independence, the deficit would be the Scottish Government’s responsibility, and the need for tax rises or spending cuts would be starker.”

That is why the SNP’s own Sustainable Growth Commission recommends that overall growth in spending be held at 0.5 per cent for a decade after independence so that the budget deficit can be brought down.

The fact that both the UK and Scotland’s fiscal position is set to get exponentially worse as a result of high Covid-relating spending and diminishing tax returns, which the First Minister tried to highlight as a sign that the UK was no reassuring economic haven, would just make the economic conditions for independence tougher.

The IFS suggests that the UK budget deficit will be 19% of GDP this financial year, but 26-28% in Scotland (the Fraser of Allander says 21-22% in Scotland); by 2024-25, the IFS estimates the UK deficit will be 4.6% while Scotland’s will be 11%. The long-term impact of Covid would mean “even more stringent” spending controls in the event of independence and possibly tax increases too, says the IFS.

Voters will naturally want to hear what a newly minted independent Scotland would do about that gap.

The IFS stresses that these figures are “far from certain” and notes that the implicit deficits of Wales and Northern Ireland will be even higher (Northern Ireland has higher public spending than Scotland).

That may be true, but then Northern Ireland isn’t soon to go into an election with an independence referendum one of the main issues under contention.

Critics of Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland, to give it its Sunday name, make other points. They question the methodology, but the way it’s calculated has been subjected to rigorous scrutiny now for decades – “I’ve never known a product to be more scrutinised,” said Mairi Spowage, deputy director of the Fraser of Allander. Nor can it be dismissed as a mere estimate because the vast majority of spending within it is accounted for with real figures.

There are also disputes over the elements of public spending that it allocates to Scotland, with some arguing that Scotland is having spending attributed to it that wouldn’t apply in an independent Scotland but Graeme Roy of the Fraser of Allander rejects the notion that there are “rogue billions” in the numbers. Any differences, for instance on defence spending, won’t radically change the picture.

In short, GERS shouldn’t just be dismissed.

This may not be decisive for the independence campaign. It has many other cards to play: a popular and effective leader, the sheer unpopularity of the UK Government and the prospect of going back into the EU. The wildcard in all this is Brexit, possibly even a no-deal Brexit, which could have dire consequences for the already troubled UK economy and push support for independence off the scale.

But whatever happens to the UK economy, the debate about short-term pain versus long-term gain will be important as the date of any fresh referendum approaches.

Even if the whole world is awash with Covid debt, that won’t go away.

