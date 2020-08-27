A GLASGOW school is at the centre of Covid-19 contact tracing by the NHS Test and Protect team.

Blairdardie Primary has been named by the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board as working with test and protect.

The health board said at this time there is no evidence of transmission within the school itself and to respect and maintain patient confidentiality, no further details will be released.

A spokesman for the health board said: "Public Health, education departments and Council environmental health teams are working together to support the school and families affected

"Within the school, Public Health teams have systematically established a list of close contacts. Test and Protect staff are contacting those identified as contacts. These close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and being given appropriate advice and support.

"Robust control measures are in place within the school. Apart from those who are identified as close contacts, all other pupils and staff can continue to attend as normal.

"Our Test and Protect team continues to perform a vital role in contacting those who we believe to be close contacts of confirmed cases. Anyone who may have been exposed is being given appropriate advice.

"We ask the public to remain vigilant. The general measures to minimise the risk of COVID-19 remain the same - social distancing, regular hand washing, and being on the look-out for symptoms.

"There is no need for anyone to seek a test if they are not experiencing any symptoms but anyone with one or more of the symptoms should immediately self-isolate and order a test on the NHS inform website www.nhsinform.scot."