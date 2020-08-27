ANENT Doug Maughan’s letter (August 25), it was a pleasure to see his praise for Doc Forrest, the outstanding head of English at Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen. As I was also fortunate enough to be taught by Doc Forrest, I can testify to his long-lasting influence. Maybe too long-lasting. Some years ago, a young man, who was moving on from my department in the large company we worked for, paid me the compliment at his leaving do of saying how much he had enjoyed working for me. However, he added somewhat bitterly: “I am relieved to escape from your obsession with apostrophes and semi-colons in my reports.” Too true. I am afraid Doug is showing signs of weakening with his plea to “loosen up”.
However, I am sure Doug and I would certainly agree that Doc Forrest also taught us to raise our sights to appreciate good writing in all its forms. Did James Joyce even know what a comma was?
Hamish McPherson, Giffnock.
BOTH the tautologous use of “at” and the matter of preposition-at-end, referred to by, respectively, Doug Maughan and Tim Cox (Letters, August 25) were adroitly dealt with by the freshman from the South who having made it to Harvard asked a fellow student: “Where’s the library at?”
“Here at Harvard we never end a sentence with a preposition.”
“Where’s the library at, asshole?”
Robin Dow, Rothesay.
THE BOARD WALK
IN his proposal for a Plank of the Year 2020, Michael Watson (Letters, August 26) does not explain whether the nominated politicians be forced to walk it blindfold as in the days of pirates (although a number of said breed still abound), or whether he intends that, in modern parlance, they simply be made to resign.
I am tempted to suggest the former, but fear that our nominations might differ.
David Miller, Milngavie.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.