ANENT Doug Maughan’s letter (August 25), it was a pleasure to see his praise for Doc Forrest, the outstanding head of English at Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen. As I was also fortunate enough to be taught by Doc Forrest, I can testify to his long-lasting influence. Maybe too long-lasting. Some years ago, a young man, who was moving on from my department in the large company we worked for, paid me the compliment at his leaving do of saying how much he had enjoyed working for me. However, he added somewhat bitterly: “I am relieved to escape from your obsession with apostrophes and semi-colons in my reports.” Too true. I am afraid Doug is showing signs of weakening with his plea to “loosen up”.

However, I am sure Doug and I would certainly agree that Doc Forrest also taught us to raise our sights to appreciate good writing in all its forms. Did James Joyce even know what a comma was?