THE GERS figures illustrate how being part of the Union doesn’t work for Scotland when compared to other similar sized independent nations as Scotland’s GDP is estimated at £177 billion, Finland £209bn, Denmark £264bn, Ireland £291bn and Norway £322bn ("Scotland’s £15bn deficit a ‘hammer blow’ to Sturgeon’s independence plans, say unionists", The Herald, August 27). Despite devolution, Westminster controls 40 per cent of Scotland’s spending and 70% of our taxation as well as the main economic levers but can’t transform Scotland’s economy.

Although Scotland is the best-performing area of the UK outside London and the south-east, the vast inequalities in regional performance in the UK are the greatest in Europe and raises questions about the suitability of the current economic and political models.

Almost 30% of the total GERS deficit (£4.5 billion) is interest levied for the UK’s national debt, which, under international law, Scotland is not liable for post-independence. In addition, £3.4bn is removed from Scotland's accounts for UK defence (Ireland spends under £1 billion), plus £2.75bn for other UK services home and abroad, all of which a Scottish government with different priorities could reduce.

Many small European countries have matched the UK’s Covid financial response and last year Norway’s government raised almost £22 billion from oil and gas revenues compared to the £650 million attributed to Scotland, which is a lasting testament to Westminster’s mismanagement and over-generous tax allowances.

Unless we take the opportunity to change things with self-government, Scotland’s fiscal position will only get worse after Brexit as the UK, despite consistently failing to balance its books, faces a decade of austerity.

Mary Thomas, Edinburgh EH11.

IT would appear that Jill Stephenson (Letters, August 27) is content to sponge off the taxpayers of the southeast of England. What a shameful position for anyone to take, either in a personal capacity or as a Scot.

Scotland's economy has suffered a succession of catastrophic impacts at the hands of a succession of right-wing ideologically-driven governments, starting with Margaret Thatcher's scrapping of Scotland's industrial capacity in the 1980s, through the financial disaster of 2008 and culminating with Brexit in 2016. The fact that oil from Scotland's territory subsidised the de-industrialisation of the 80s and then supported the expansion of the City of London's financial sector only underlines the irony of the position held by Ms Stephenson.

Scotland will have the freedom to grow its economy only when it is free of interference by Westminster. The next catastrophe, of course, is going to be Brexit. Scotland's population has expanded steadily since 2,000, but that growth will stall as soon as Westminster is able to deny the immigration we need here. Scotland's GDP is considerably smaller than near neighbours with similar populations such as Norway, Denmark, Ireland and Finland, the reason for that is that these small independent countries can tailor their economies to their needs, not the needs of the city of London and the South East of England.

Scotland doesn't need nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers (with or without aircraft) or global military reach, all of which cost a lot more than the £0.2 billion that Ms Stephenson claims, but we do need infrastructure, health care, education and above all people to grow our economy.

The GERS figures may seem to be a godsend to people who think like Ms Stephenson, but all they really do is underline the structural failures and weakness of the United Kingdom's economy.

John Jamieson, Ayr.

IT is sad to say that some who would refer to themselves as Scots appear proud of the fact that under the current constitutional arrangements Scotland seems, at least on a superficial level, to be "subsidised" by the rest of the UK. Of course not only is this assessment distorted because Wales, Northern Ireland and the North of England are apparently more heavily dependent on the largesse of Londoners, but because only tax revenues directly attributable to Scotland are included in Scottish revenues raised while non-directly attributable expenditures, such as defence, are pro-rated by Westminster.

Of course the deliberately conjured smoke and mirrors hide the slanted workings of the UK economy which leverages resources from outside of the south-east of England to maximise the financial growth of London. Scotland was effectively in surplus for most of the last four decades but not only was no oil wealth fund created for the benefit of future generations, Scotland did not even obtain close to a population proportion of the massive infrastructure spending in and around London, an economically debilitating relative predicament which is set to continue for the foreseeable future (for example, HS2). The people of Scotland are just as capable as those of our southern neighbour, but we can only prosper in accordance with our collective talents when we can invest all our resources in our own country.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry.

THE annual furore over the GERS figures is now in predictable full swing. No one has ever seriously uttered the popular grievance mantra of "too poor, too small’ with regards to Scotland.

But this isn’t 2014 any more. Oil prices have plummeted. Covid-19 is still playing out, in ways that can't be predicted. The global economy is reeling and climate instability is increasing.

How much would an independent Scotland borrow, how would the deficit be dealt with (and it would need to be dealt with); increased taxes or a reduction in services, or both. Or neither? How would Scotland be a competitive place for business?

The SNP needs to start tackling the "known unknowns and "unknown unknowns" of Scottish independence with a rigorous hard factual honesty that it has yet to muster, lest we all vote for a 21st century version of the Darien Scheme at some point in the future.

Surely the people of Scotland deserve better than the "Nah, it'll be fine" attitude that the SNP have been peddling for six years now.

David Bone, Girvan.

YET again Ruth Marr (Letters, August 27) trots out the untruth that The Vow was forgotten by those who committed to it, so once again, it is necessary to refute that assertion.

The Vow of September 2014 was signed by Prime Minister David Cameron, Deputy PM Nick Clegg and Leader of the Opposition, Ed Miliband and promised three things and three things only. These were: statutory protection for existence of the Scottish Parliament; new extra powers for that Parliament; and the preservation of the Barnett Formula. Of these, the first two were enacted in the Scotland Act 2016 (with new powers agreed to in full by the SNP in the report of the Smith Commission). The Barnett Formula also remains intact.

Likewise, Ms Marr's claim that a No vote would guarantee EU membership is a distortion of the truth. What was in fact said was that a Yes vote would be a vote to leave the EU at the same time as Scotland left the UK– which was based on the unambiguous opinion of the EU Commission as provided to the Scottish Parliament.

Again the question must asked: if Scottish independence is such a good thing, why do nationalists need to tell so many lies to convice the rest of us of their case?

Peter A Russell, Glasgow G13.

NICOLA Sturgeon in her daily briefing today (August 27) said that the Scottish Government has used the UK-wide Covid-19 testing system "which allows us to deliver economies of scale, so it is the right approach to take". Need I say more?

Ian Watson, Pitlochry.

