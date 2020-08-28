“IT’S all a bit silly”, is it? That is a remarkably naïve and callow comment by Mark Smith on patriotic songs like Flower of Scotland and Rule Britannia ("Rule Britannia is racist rubbish – so is Flower of Scotland", The Herald, August 27).

They celebrate violence, Mr Smith laments. There is not a country in Europe or any place else whose history has not been shaped by “violence”; conflict is endemic to the human condition. European literature opens with an epic poem of warfare, the Iliad. So does literature in the Lowland Scots tongue; and John Barbour, author of The Brus, was a man with an exemplary record of service both as Archdeacon of Aberdeen and as a member of the royal council. Countries with records of resistance to domestic tyranny or foreign aggression generally take pride in those aspects of their history: does Mr Smith find something objectionable in that? And if such resistance leads to armed conflict, as it generally does, surely courageous and self-sacrificing struggle against oppression is something to admire, and celebrate in verse and song? If Mr Smith disagrees, he is setting himself against most of the cultural history of the human race: a rather presumptuous standpoint.

Perhaps it is a good job Mr Smith resides in Scotland. If the words of Flower of Scotland and Rule Britannia offend his sensitivities, what would he have to say of Le Marseillaise?

Derrick McClure, Aberdeen AB24.

MARK Smith is right about Rule Britannia and Flower of Scotland – the first is pompous and overweening, although with a jolly tune, the other an embarrassing dirge, foisted upon us by the rugby and football mob. He is wrong, though, to condemn any "anthemic" song which makes reference to battles and strife from the past. Although he does not claim that Flower of Scotland is our national anthem – which it certainly is not – he should be aware that many great anthems refer to the nation's struggle – usually violent – to free itself from oppression, one of the greatest being La Marseillaise, of course. Some are very graphic and gory but no unpleasantness follows a passionate rendition, and as Mark Smith says, these things happened a very long time ago.

When it comes to Scotland's national anthem – which somewhat scandalously we do not have – Scots Wha' Hae is by far the most suitable. With words by Burns and a great tune, probably played at Bannockburn (yes, Mr Smith, lots of people were killed then), admired by Bruch, Mendelssohn and others, when played "con brio", with a jaunty air, it is terrific. The Scottish Parliament has many weighty matters on its plate for the foreseeable future, but it must address the matter of the National Anthem sooner rather than later.

David Roche, Perth.

NOTING that the BBC is to ditch the lyrics of Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory, I suggest the organisation might choose something a little more humble and recommend the favourite of members of the Boys Brigade. I refer to Hymn 412 beginning "Will your anchor hold in the storms of life". It seems more apt.

JW Frame, Bearsden.

IF the BBC is serious about not causing offence at the proms maybe it should also stop playing Hail the Conquering Hero Comes, written by Handel to celebrate the Duke of Cumberland's "victory" at Culloden.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank.