THE continued restrictions on visiting in care homes, whether outdoors or indoors, are not just having a catastrophic impact on residents, they are denying older people and their families fundamental human rights, including the right to family life being protected ("No easing of ban on indoor family visits at hundreds of care homes", The Herald August 26, and Letters, August 26). We need a system for safe visiting in care homes that enables people's rights to be respected. It should not be beyond the wit of the state to devise one.

Such a system could involve weekly testing of relatives, as is now happening with a majority of care home staff. As the relatives featured in your articles pointed out, many are themselves elderly, have fewer contacts than staff and as a consequence pose far fewer risks. An effective test and trace system would prevent anyone who has had contact with an infected person, whether staff, resident or from visiting services, from going anywhere near a care home.

But a safe visiting system must also involve the creation of safe indoor visiting spaces before the winter. Most care homes now have many vacant rooms, as people don't want to be admitted if the only time they can be guaranteed they can see their family again is on their death bed. Every care home in Scotland should be made to set aside room or rooms by an outside entrance and away from all communal areas. Their design should be informed by the science but with facilities to enable handwashing, if properly ventilated and so long as the rooms were large enough to enable physical distancing, it should be possible to manage indoor visits in most circumstances. Once the care home was adapted, some additional staffing would be required to manage the visits and to keep the room/s clean. A number of providers in Scotland have already successfully implemented such measures and the Scottish Government could, if it had the political will, learn from their experiences.

The challenge, however, as Michael Otter pointed out (Letters, August 26) is that providers have vested interests. Many will not be prepared to assume responsibility for the costs of these changes. Just like Dr Sanjeev Kanoria, the chief executive of Advinia Healthcare, they wish to be paid for everything. In his case he even claimed in your columns ("Here's how to fund care of elderly", The Herald, August 22) that government wanted providers to care for vulnerable older residents "for less than £600 a week". The current standard rate for nursing care in Scotland is £714.90.

We need the Scottish Government to take on these providers but instead your story shows how the buck has now been passed to local public health officials. They are in a lose-lose situation. They have no powers to compel the type of investment that would make safe visiting possible. But if there are any further outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes they know who will now be blamed. Unsurprisingly, most have taken an extremely cautious approach to visiting. The consequence is that older people in care homes now have far fewer rights than people in prison.

Nick Kempe, Glasgow G41.