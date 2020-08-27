THE most senior official when Alex Salmond was First Minister has told MSPs he had to deal with inappropriate behaviour by SNP ministers “in a number of settings”.

However Sir Peter Housden, who was the Scottish Government’s Permanent Secretary from 2010 to 2015, said he managed all the problems informally.

Sir Peter, who was Mr Salmond’s top official for four years, made the disclosure in written evidence to Holyrood’s harassment inquiry.

The Tories said Nicola Sturgeon now had to reveal what she knew about the incidents.

The cross-party inquiry is looking at the Scottish Government’s botched in-house harassment probe into Mr Salmond in 2018.

Mr Salmond had the exercise set aside in a judicial review, proving it had been unfair, unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias”.

The collapse of the Government’s case in January 2019 left taxpayers with a £500,000 bill for his costs.

The committee is also looking at the culture within the Government.

Mr Salmond was acquitted of 13 counts of sexual assault in March, but evidence emerged of inappropriate and drunken behaviour with female staff.

In his submission to MSPs, Sir Peter said there was “self evidently more to do across the board to protect women and others at risk, and to ensure that egregious behaviour by people in powerful positions is strong disincentivised”.

He went on: “I believe, however, that we took all reasonable steps in 2010-15 to ensure that the culture and procedures within the Civil Service were appropriate to our task and meet our duty of care to staff.

“Ministers are of course individuals and within any administration there will be a variety of personalities involved and different ways of handing relations with staff.

“Where there were individual Ministers whose behaviour was a cause for concern, the expectation was that the Permanent Secretary would manage these situations without recourse to formal procedures. Confidentiality requirements preclude me from sharing the particulars my experience but I took actions on these lines in a number of settings.

“The limiting cases were, of course, situations where a formal complaint was brought against a Minister, and/or there was presenting evidence that an egregious act had been committed.

“In these cases, formal procedures would be followed.”

Sir Peter’s predecessor, Sir John Elvidge, also told the committee that civil servants often excused bad behaviour by ministers because of their stressful jobs, but this could lead to bad behaviour snowballing.

He said: “Some civil servants tended not to interpret as bullying any behaviours which they saw as a response to that stress, if an individual Minister did not display those behaviours at other times.

“In combination with the strong cultural understanding that civil servants should exercise restraint in responding to personal criticism by Ministers, this tended to have the effect that Ministers did not experience the kind of feedback about their behaviours which might occur in other working environments.”

He also said civil servants may have been reluctant to complain about bullying ministers, as aggressive behaviour was seen as necessary for politicians to get ahead.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser, who sits on the Inquiry, said: “It is an extraordinary admission that problematic behaviour from ministers would be dealt with informally, and that these procedures took place ‘in a number of settings.’

“We have no idea how many times these informal discussions took place, who with, or most importantly, how serious the complaints were.

“But it’s clear that Nicola Sturgeon’s position that she knew nothing about any allegations of inappropriate behaviour is becoming flimsier with every piece of evidence that comes out.

“The First Minister cannot claim to have been in the dark, like the rest of us, when a number of allegations and complaints were taking place along the corridors of the SNP government.

“The inquiry must hear from Nicola Sturgeon about what she knew and when she knew it.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader and committee member, Jackie Baillie, said: “This latest evidence to the Committee appears to confirm what has long been suspected: the workplace culture in the Scottish Government was not conducive to the wellbeing of staff and complaints about potentially serious issues were dealt with informally.

“It is vital that all pertinent evidence is provided to the committee by the Scottish Government and other parties.

“This revelation casts further doubt on the First Minister’s claim to be ignorant of such behaviours occurring when it is clear that such behaviours were regular occurrences at the time.”

The inquiry is due to take evidence next Tuesday from Dave Penman, general secretary of the white collar FDA trade union, and Malcolm Clark, Convenor of the Council of Scottish Government Unions and President of the PCS union Scottish Government Group.