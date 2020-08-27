Heavy rain caused transport problems across the central belt on Thursday, leading to trains being suspended and road closures.
ScotRail said heavy rain has flooded the line at Bridgeton Station in Glasgow’s east end, causing signalling problems and blocking the line.
The train operator’s website said services running through the station are being suspended and disruption is expected to last until 8pm.
The heavy rain has caused a problem with the signalling system at Bellgrove, which was preventing trains from using the junction between the Springburn and Edinburgh lines.— Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) August 27, 2020
Our staff are working on the problem, and have managed to reopen the line for services to/from Edinburgh.
Flooding also caused signalling problems at the nearby Bellgrove Station, Network Rail Scotland said.
The organisation tweeted: “We’re responding to a signalling problem caused by flooding near Bellgrove station, trains are unable to run due to this.”
Floodwater closed some roads in the east end of Glasgow with drivers advised to follow police direction.
Glasgow City’s Council’s traffic management service said London Road was closed between Mauchinfauld Road and Braidfauld Street “until the flooding is cleared”.
The service also warned of “heavy flooding” at the junction of Paisley Road West and Berryknowes Road in the south side of Glasgow.
Elsewhere, Traffic Scotland said the A77 near the A751, Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway, was restricted in both directions due to surface water affecting the carriageway.
