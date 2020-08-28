A TEACHER who has waited four days to find out if she has Covid-19 has said she feels “let down” after being told her results may have been lost amid continuing problems with the Test and Protect system.

According to Scottish Government guidelines, results should be available by text within 48 hours, while teaching unions have said it is important that staff tests are prioritised to protect pupils, staff and the “wider community”.

The teacher, who works in a secondary school in the Lanarkshire area, was advised to continue to isolate or book another test, resulting in further delay for both her and the high school she was working in up until Friday.

The teacher said she has now booked an appointment for a repeat test.

She said: “I started to feel unwell on Saturday with a sore throat and a mild fever.

"So obviously being around people (in the school) for a week or so I wanted to be responsible.

“I was able to get a test booked in on the Sunday in Stirling. They said because I was so early I might even get the results that night.

“I had heard of other people finding out within 24 hours.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) after 72 hours I phoned the helpline and they took my details and said someone would call back.

“I heard nothing all day. After four days I decided to call back and say I’m a key worker and again they were helpful but the person said either I will hear today (Thursday) by text or email if they have my results but if they don’t have my results – ie they’ve been lost – I won’t hear back.

“They said they wouldn’t let me know if the results had been lost.

“I feel a bit let down. I’m a teacher, a key worker, I should be prioritised and the fact they said I wouldn’t hear from them if they lost my test was quite upsetting.”

A growing number of schools in Scotland have experienced cases involving pupils and staff, the most serious at Kingspark School in Dundee, now linked to 36 cases. The First Minister has said cases in schools were to be expected.

A spokesman for teaching union, the EIS, said: “While we cannot comment in relation to an individual case, clearly it is important that tests for teachers are processed quickly – both to provide reassurance to the individuals concerned, and also to reduce the number of teachers required to self-isolate while awaiting test results.

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of pupils, staff and the wider community must be top priority now that schools have re-opened across the country.

"Specific protocols for teachers accessing testing, which enable priority booking, were issued to Directors of Education on the 21st August.”

Labour’s health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said it was vital that the public have confidence in the testing system.

She said: “For results to go missing, adds insult to injury. It’s clear that the system wasn’t designed to cope with pupils and staff going back to school and this doesn’t bode well for the winter.

“The Scottish Government needs to sort out this shambles and do what it takes to make Test and Protect work.”

A council spokesman said: “The provision of testing is a matter for the UK and Scottish governments.

“We are doing all we can to provide staff with our full support during these challenging times.”