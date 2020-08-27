VETERAN SNP MSP Sandra White will quit Holyrood at the next election.

The MSP for Glasgow Kelvin has been in her seat since 2007, but has served in the parliament as a regional member since it was first formed in 1999.

Ms White was an SNP councillor in Renfrewshire council before coming to Holyrood.

She told her constituency association this evening of the decision, and later said:

“I have been involved in frontline politics for the majority of my life, spending over three decades as an elected representative. I first became involved to fight for social justice and equality for all.

"I would like to hope that my contribution over these many years has delivered an improvement to people’s lives both locally and further afield."

The 68-year-old MSP said she has "no doubt" that Scotland will be independent within her lifetime, adding that she would not stop campaigning for a second referendum.

She added: "While I may be stepping back from public office I will most certainly be active in Kelvin as we continue on the road to independence and the next referendum. I look forward to helping the next Indy Ref campaign get over the line and I have no doubt that we will see independence for Scotland in my lifetime.”

She thanked her friends and family, constituents and campaigners for their support throughout her 21-year career as an MSP, and said she would continue to campaign on international issues.

She explained: "My work in supporting the Palestinian people has been one of the most challenging aspects of my time as an MSP but it has also without doubt been one of the most rewarding.

"The people of Palestine are very close to my heart and their international fight for justice continues.

"I can confirm this is one cause that I will not be stepping back from.

"Despite my departure from official politics, I will most certainly be continuing my support for the Palestinian people and other international causes where people face oppression and seek social justice – such as in Catalunya."

She concluded by saying it was the help she has given to constituents that has been "the most satisfying aspect of my role as the MSP for Glasgow Kelvin."

She said: "People are what brought me in to this arena and I would like to finish by thanking the people of Glasgow Kelvin for entrusting me with the honour of being their representative for these many years.



"I hope I have been worthy of this trust that has been placed in me and, on my departure from office, I also hope people will remember me as a grassroots MSP who prioritised their constituency and constituents above all else."