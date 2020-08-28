NICOLA Sturgeon showing up Boris Johnson, the furlough scheme and sticking plaster solutions were the issues debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Independent

Sean O’Grady compared the First Minister’s Covid briefings with Boris Johnson’s performance in Westminster.

“Her professionalism is consummate and her work ethic prodigious,” he said. “Even if they were not, she doesn’t really need to do any more than turn up and do her daily “I’m in charge” schtick to draw the appropriate contrast with the clown down in Downing Street.

“Where Johnson has long since tired of turning up to face the media, or understand how many families make a bubble, Sturgeon is the Duracell bunny of devolved administration.”

He said that after running through the daily stats, condolences and local lockdowns, she took some time to answer journalists questions ‘with just a pinch of the impatience that conveys to the viewer that this very busy chief executive has indeed already carefully considered whatever point the journalist on the Zoom call might put to her.’

“She does not ruffle that crash-helmet hairstyle; she does not lapse into Latin; she avoids lame gags; she does not swallow her words,” he added. “She looks ready to take the stage at the UN as the first prime minister of an independent Scotland.”

Johnson’s performance has hardly moved on since his efforts in the Oxford Union Society, he said.

“Scottish independence looks increasingly inevitable, and, able as she is, Sturgeon could never secure it without Johnson’s own inadvertent contribution,” he said. “So when it happens, you know who to blame.”

The Daily Mail

Alex Brummer said Britain had been placed firmly at the bottom of output tables for the G7 biggest economies in the second quarter of the year.

“The UK’s performance is so much worse than that of the country’s major competitors that it verges on embarrassment, at minus-20.4 per cent against an average of minus-9.8 per cent across all advanced economies,” he said. “It is possible to come up with excuses for this dismal outcome. The UK lockdown came later than many competitors and the discipline of citizens and companies meant it was more watertight than imagined.”

He said there was a slight upsurge in June, and a bigger jump in July and August, with the eat out, help out scheme.

“Clearly, there are sectors gasping for air, including travel (which should benefit from airport testing) and the service sector in moribund city centres,” he said.

“The extreme privilege of working from home contributes heavily to that problem and potentially is a huge drag on productivity.”

He said the housing market ‘continues to defy all expectations with transactions at a 13-year high last month’, and another optimitic sign is that Screwfix is to open 40 stores this year, including 30 in the UK.

“Admittedly, some of this might look like clutching at straws and more Whitehall assistance may be required,” he said. “Germany is to spend an additional £9.1billion to keep people in short-time work until well into 2021. Sunak may yet have to revisit his furlough plan, which vanishes in October as a support for jobs.”

The Scotsman

John Blackwood, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords, said landlords responded positively at the start of the pandemic to measures taken to house the homeless and protect tenants.

“Rents were reduced or written off and homes provided for key workers and the homeless,” he said. As things move on, he said the government is starting to err by applying the short-term thinking needed at the start of the pandemic to solving the longer-term problems caused by it.

“I was dismayed to hear the announcement by the First Minister that the Scottish Government intends to continue the extended notice period on evictions in the PRS for another six months to the end of March 2021,” he said. “I believe this is only a sticking plaster, which when removed later, will make the underlying wound worse and harder to treat in the future.

“Unless the Scottish Government uses the powers of Holyrood to put money in the pockets of tenants so they can pay their rent, we will find ourselves back here in March 2021 only with a greatly amplified problem.”