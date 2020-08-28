More than 80 pupils and several members of staff in schools in Lothian have been sent home and told to self-isolate after coming into contact with pupils who have Covid-19.
A total of 88 pupils and eight staff are to self-isolate for 14 days "to help protect other pupils and their communities", according to NHS Lothian.
It comes after six schools across the region's four council areas each recorded a positive case of Covid-19.
Health chiefs say those isolating were "in close and sustained contact with the pupils who tested positive".
However, they added there was no evidence of virus transmission within the schools themselves.
Professor Alison McCallum, NHS Lothian director of public health and health policy, said: “We have been made aware of a number of pupils who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of this week.
“We know this is a worrying time for them and their families, but indeed also for other people in the local school community.
“Our teams are working with schools to ensure that all of the necessary infection control measures are in place to protect other young people and their families. All of the schools remain open and parents should continue to send their children to school.”
