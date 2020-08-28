The sister of a mum found dead next to her starving one-year-old son in Glasgow has slammed UK asylum laws, and said they are to blame for her sister's death.

Mercy Baguma was tragically found dead in her Govan flat next to her crying son on August 22.

Her son is said to have been found crying beside his mother's body, with human rights charity Positive Action Housing saying he was "weakened from starvation".

The 34-year-old's sister, Hadra Baguma, said her family in Uganda were "angry" following the death, and said it could have been avoided.

She said she died "over a mere piece of paper".

Mercy had lost the right to work, and it is thought she may have gone without food or care for several days.

READ MORE: Fundraiser for funeral of tragic mum found dead beside 'starving' baby reaches £25,000

BBC Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga interviewed Mercy’s older sister and named her as Hadra.

She told BBC Scotland’s The Nine: “Hadra told me she is quite angry.

“She wonders why her sister died for what she says was a mere piece of paper.

“She’s calling for reforms of the UK’s immigration laws because she says there are other Mercys out there, people who have lost the right to work and go on to struggle.”

She added: “The focus for [her family] is to bring Mercy’s body back here to Uganda for burial.

“This is a grieving family going through a heartbreaking situation with their daughter and sister thousands of miles away.”

A fundraiser for the tragic mum's funeral has passed £45,000, smashing its initial target within days.

Once funeral arrangements have been covered, the friends behind the appeal plan to give the rest of the raised cash to Mercy's son.

Police Scotland have said Mercy’s death was “unexplained but not suspicious”.

Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing said: “This is the third tragedy to affect the city’s refugee population in as many months.

READ MORE: Mum 'found dead beside starving one-year-old baby' in Glasgow flat

"Mercy contacted our charity on August 11 and said she was not getting any financial support yet had made an application to MigrantHelp. Had she lived she would have been a high priority for a crisis payment from our Emergency Relief Fund like hundreds of others left functionally destitute by the asylum system.

“The question remains, why are mothers and babies being left to go hungry in this city, why is it being left to charities and volunteers to pick up the pieces? Does society have anything to say about that other than call them a drain on society?

"The fact is there is no safety net if you're a refugee or migrant. You are left destitute and without resources. And your left silenced by far-right rhetoric for being forced to ask for help.

"Would this mother be alive if she was not forced out of her job by this cruel system that stops you from working and paying your way because a piece of paper says your leave to remain has expired? I’m sure Mercy’s son will want to ask this and other questions once he is old enough."