Residents have been rescued from their homes by firefighters with boats after Scotland was battered with heavy rain.
Fire crews were called out multiple times to "significant flooding" incidents in West Lothian on Thursday.
Two water rescue teams from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to rescue residents from 14 properties in Pyothall Court in Broxburn, West Lothian.
They were also called to incidents in Linlithgow and Ratho.
Street flooded.. all of us rescued by the amazing fire brigade with their boats ! Hope everyone else is ok. #broxburnflooding #broxburn #weather #westlothian #floods #thanks pic.twitter.com/WdFUb65cVr— Aimee Miller (@mamamiller90) August 27, 2020
Pictures posted online showed cars deep in floodwater and bins floating down the street.
Heavy rain caused transport problems across the central belt yesterday, leading to trains being suspended and road closures.
ScotRail warned services across the country would be delayed or cancelled due to "extremely heavy rain flooding".
On Friday, the rail company tweeted that all lines affected by Thursday's heavy rain have now reopened, and services are able to run again.
