YOU report that more than 70 per cent of labels on alcohol containers do not show the Government's updated guidelines on safe levels of consumption ("Most alcohol labels fail to show up-to-date drinking guidance, reveals research", The Herald, August 26). A check on 424 alcohol products on sale in retailers across Scotland, Wales London, the south-east and north-east of England, found that 56 per cent included no nutritional information, 37% listed only the calories content. Just seven per cent showed the full nutritional information required by law. On top of that 24% of the labelling information showed the old and outdated recommended safe alcohol consumption information: 14 units for women and 21 units for men per week. The current advice was changed three years ago to 14 units per week with two alcohol-free days for both men and women.

The alcohol industry has chosen to almost completely ignore the alcohol consumption advice of the UK Government, because it is not in its interest to do so otherwise. If the public followed that advice billions of pounds of sales and profits would be wiped off their balance sheets. Profit before health is the reason that alcohol is the UK's biggest drug problem, affecting more families than any other drug.