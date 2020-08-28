SCOTLAND has seen a surge in demand for coronavirus testing since the return to schools.
Nicola Sturgeon revealed yesterday the number of children under 17 being tested for COVID-19 in Scotland has soared eight-fold since the middle of July.
The First Minister added that in the last week alone, 17,500 children aged two to 17 were tested – but only 49 (0.3%) had a positive result.
It comes as parents have been worried about the impact of schools on the spread of the coronavirus.
It's important to only book a #coronavirus test through #TestAndProtect if you:— Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 26, 2020
🔹 work in a sector such as healthcare, where staff are tested
🔹 have been asked to by an @NHSScotland contact tracer
🔹 have any of the below symptoms
Learn more about Test and Protect ⬇️
But when should children be tested?
Ms Sturgeon stressed that parents should not automatically seek a Covid test for cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose.
She said: “While it’s understandable that parents in particular want to err on the side of caution, it’s also important to remember the symptoms of Covid that trigger the need for a test: a new persistent cough, a fever, a loss or change in sense of taste or smell.
“Other symptoms like a runny nose - if they are not accompanied by one of the Covid symptoms - should not lead to a test.”
It’s not just coronavirus that parents should be looking out for – with one expert suggesting that social bubbles could be the “perfect breeding ground” for other back-to-school bugs to develop.
Writing in The Sun, TV presenter and GP, Dr Hilary Jones put together a symptom checker to help parents understand what may be wrong.
He also reminded people to book the flu jab ahead of the winter months.
Here is the symptom checker:
COVID-19
Fatigue: None to severe
Fever: Moderate to high
Chills, shaking: Possible
Aching muscles, joints: Unlikely
Runny, stuffy nose: Possible
Facial pain, headache: Yes
Sore throat: Possible
Cough: Severe, persistent
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: More likely in children
Loss of taste or smell: Often
Neck stiffness: No
Shortness of breath: Severe
Wheezing: Unusual
But Covid-19 can be symptomless.
COMMON COLD
Fatigue: Slight
Fever: No
Chills, shaking: No
Aching muscles, joints: No
Runny, stuffy nose: Yes
Facial pain, headache: Yes
Sore throat: Yes
Cough: Yes
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: No
Loss of taste or smell: Possible
Neck stiffness: No
Shortness of breath: No
Wheezing: No
FLU
Fatigue: Severe
Fever: Moderate to high
Chills, shaking: Yes
Aching muscles, joints: Severe
Runny, stuffy nose: Yes
Facial pain, headache: Yes
Sore throat: Yes
Cough: Dry, hacking
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: No
Loss of taste or smell: Possible
Neck stiffness: No
Shortness of breath: Possible
Wheezing: Possible
SINUSITIS
Fatigue: None
Fever: Unusual
Chills, shaking: No
Aching muscles, joints: No
Runny, stuffy nose: Yes
Facial pain, headache: Yes
Sore throat: No
Cough: No
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: No
Loss of taste or smell: Possible
Neck stiffness: No
Shortness of breath: No
Wheezing: No
BRONCHITIS/PNEUMONIA
Fatigue: Yes
Fever: Yes
Chills, shaking: Yes
Aching muscles and joints: No
Runny, stuffy nose: Unusual
Facial pain, headache: Yes
Sore throat: No
Cough: Yes
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: Unusual
Loss of taste or smell: Possible
Neck stiffness: No
Shortness of breath: Yes
Wheezing: Possible
MENINGITIS
Fatigue: Yesever: Yes
Chills: Yes
Aching muscles and joints: Yes
Runny, stuffy nose: No
Facial pain, headache: Yes
Sore throat: No
Cough: No
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: Possible
Loss of taste or smell: No
Neck stiffness: Yes
Shortness of breath: No
Wheezing: No
NOROVIRUS
Fatigue: Yes
Fever: Mild
Chills: No
Aching muscles and joints: Sometimes
Runny, stuffy nose: No
Facial pain, headache: Yes
Sore throat: No
Cough: No
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: Severe
Loss of taste or smell: No
Neck stiffness: No
Shortness of breath: No
Wheezing: No
ASTHMA
Fatigue: No
Fever: No
Chills: No
Aching muscles and joints: No
Runny, stuffy nose: Possible
Facial pain, headache: No
Sore throat: Possible
Cough: Dry cough
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: No
Loss of taste or smell: No
Neck stiffness: No
Shortness of breath: Yes
Wheezing: Yes
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.