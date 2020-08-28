SCOTLAND has seen a surge in demand for coronavirus testing since the return to schools.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed yesterday the number of children under 17 being tested for COVID-19 in Scotland has soared eight-fold since the middle of July.

The First Minister added that in the last week alone, 17,500 children aged two to 17 were tested – but only 49 (0.3%) had a positive result.

It comes as parents have been worried about the impact of schools on the spread of the coronavirus.

But when should children be tested?

Ms Sturgeon stressed that parents should not automatically seek a Covid test for cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose.

She said: “While it’s understandable that parents in particular want to err on the side of caution, it’s also important to remember the symptoms of Covid that trigger the need for a test: a new persistent cough, a fever, a loss or change in sense of taste or smell.

“Other symptoms like a runny nose - if they are not accompanied by one of the Covid symptoms - should not lead to a test.”

It’s not just coronavirus that parents should be looking out for – with one expert suggesting that social bubbles could be the “perfect breeding ground” for other back-to-school bugs to develop.

Writing in The Sun, TV presenter and GP, Dr Hilary Jones put together a symptom checker to help parents understand what may be wrong.

He also reminded people to book the flu jab ahead of the winter months.

Here is the symptom checker:

COVID-19

Fatigue: None to severe

Fever: Moderate to high

Chills, shaking: Possible

Aching muscles, joints: Unlikely

Runny, stuffy nose: Possible

Facial pain, headache: Yes

Sore throat: Possible

Cough: Severe, persistent

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: More likely in children

Loss of taste or smell: Often

Neck stiffness: No

Shortness of breath: Severe

Wheezing: Unusual

But Covid-19 can be symptomless.

COMMON COLD

Fatigue: Slight

Fever: No

Chills, shaking: No

Aching muscles, joints: No

Runny, stuffy nose: Yes

Facial pain, headache: Yes

Sore throat: Yes

Cough: Yes

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: No

Loss of taste or smell: Possible

Neck stiffness: No

Shortness of breath: No

Wheezing: No

FLU

Fatigue: Severe

Fever: Moderate to high

Chills, shaking: Yes

Aching muscles, joints: Severe

Runny, stuffy nose: Yes

Facial pain, headache: Yes

Sore throat: Yes

Cough: Dry, hacking

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: No

Loss of taste or smell: Possible

Neck stiffness: No

Shortness of breath: Possible

Wheezing: Possible

SINUSITIS

Fatigue: None

Fever: Unusual

Chills, shaking: No

Aching muscles, joints: No

Runny, stuffy nose: Yes

Facial pain, headache: Yes

Sore throat: No

Cough: No

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: No

Loss of taste or smell: Possible

Neck stiffness: No

Shortness of breath: No

Wheezing: No

BRONCHITIS/PNEUMONIA

Fatigue: Yes

Fever: Yes

Chills, shaking: Yes

Aching muscles and joints: No

Runny, stuffy nose: Unusual

Facial pain, headache: Yes

Sore throat: No

Cough: Yes

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: Unusual

Loss of taste or smell: Possible

Neck stiffness: No

Shortness of breath: Yes

Wheezing: Possible

MENINGITIS

Fatigue: Yesever: Yes

Chills: Yes

Aching muscles and joints: Yes

Runny, stuffy nose: No

Facial pain, headache: Yes

Sore throat: No

Cough: No

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: Possible

Loss of taste or smell: No

Neck stiffness: Yes

Shortness of breath: No

Wheezing: No

NOROVIRUS

Fatigue: Yes

Fever: Mild

Chills: No

Aching muscles and joints: Sometimes

Runny, stuffy nose: No

Facial pain, headache: Yes

Sore throat: No

Cough: No

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: Severe

Loss of taste or smell: No

Neck stiffness: No

Shortness of breath: No

Wheezing: No

ASTHMA

Fatigue: No

Fever: No

Chills: No

Aching muscles and joints: No

Runny, stuffy nose: Possible

Facial pain, headache: No

Sore throat: Possible

Cough: Dry cough

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea: No

Loss of taste or smell: No

Neck stiffness: No

Shortness of breath: Yes

Wheezing: Yes