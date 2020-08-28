Hundreds of internet users across the UK are reporting issues with Vodafone this morning.
According to DownDetector, more than 900 people were experiencing issues just after 10am.
There is no apparent planned downtime for the broadband service.
The service appeared to be down across much of the UK with Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London particularly affected.
Of those who are experiencing issues, 48% say they are having trouble with home broadband, with 31% citing issues with their mobile phone and 19% with mobile internet.
It is not yet apparent why users are experiencing issues, and Vodafone has not confirmed the cause.
Vodafone has a service checker on its website where customers can find out if there are network issues in their area.
Users can also subscribe to receive alerts which will detail any issues on the network and if they are being fixed.
