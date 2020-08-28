The number of households assessed as being homeless have risen by 4% in the past year, with the figures including more than 15,000 children without a stable home.

According to Scottish Government statistics, 31,333 households were assessed as being homeless in 2019-20, compared to 30,236 the previous year.

These households contained 51,365 people, 15,711 of whom were children.

Three-quarters of those who were homeless were single people, while 28% of the total had a child.

The figures also suggest that those from minority ethnic backgrounds are disproportionately affected, making up 14% of those homeless despite representing just 4% of the population of Scotland, according to the 2011 census.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Government has worked to reduce the number of rough sleepers, however the full effects are not yet known as the currents statistics cover only to March 31.

How many people were assessed as homeless, or threatened with homelessness, in my area?

What has the Scottish Government said?

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said: “Today’s figures are a reminder about why we are committed to ending homelessness and rough sleeping.

“They do not reflect the progress made to dramatically reduce the numbers of people sleeping rough during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since the start of the crisis we have provided more than £1.5 million to third-sector partners to accommodate those experiencing homelessness in hotels.

“This builds on our £32.5 million investment to support local authorities to prioritise settled accommodation for all.

“Our priority is now to prevent anyone from ending up back on the streets or in unsuitable temporary accommodation.”

What are the main causes of homelessness?

What will change after the coronavirus?

A report into tackling homelessness after the coronavirus pandemic by the Homelessness And Rough Sleeping Action Group made a number of recommendations, including ensuring more self-contained emergency accommodation is available and providing affordable, permanent housing for those in emergency housing.

The Scottish Government will reply “in full” to the recommendations next month, Mr Stewart said.

He added: “In the interim, our partners have closed night shelters to explore alternative self-contained options for the coming winter, with a view to phasing out such shelters completely in the long term. Additionally, as previously announced, we also intend to extend emergency legislation designed to protect renters from eviction.”

In January, the Scottish Government pledged to eradicate homelessness, setting out a five-year, £50 million plan to combat the issue and transform temporary accommodation.

Shelter Scotland assistant director Gordon MacRae said that Scottish ministers must fulfil the promises they have made to end homelessness and rough sleeping.

“These figures show that Scotland’s homelessness system was failing people even before the pandemic hit,” he said.

“Now is the time for ministers to uphold their promises to homeless people. Government and local authorities must urgently step up and significantly increase the supply of suitable accommodation.”

What to do if you spot someone sleeping rough

According to Shelter Scotland, if you see someone who is sleeping rough and you think that they are in need of help, you should contact your local council.

They have a handy tool on their website the relevant contact details of your local council. This can be viewed here.

During office hours 9-5, you can also call Shelter Scotland’s free housing advice helpline on 0808 800 4444.

Shelter Scotland also add that sleeping rough can be a lonely experience. For that reason, they say that "just a quick chat and a hello can make a difference to a person who is sleeping rough, as most people will walk past or ignore someone who is sleeping on the streets."

Simon Community Scotland also have a handy guide on how to help if you see people sleeping rough. This can be viewed here.