Four more cases of Covid-19 have been identified as part of a new outbreak in a Scottish town.

A total of 11 people have now tested positive for the virus in Hawick in the past week.

Health bosses say none of the cases are causing any clinical concern, and confirmed that Test and Protect staff are contacting anyone who may be affected.

The cluster was initially linked to three businesses in the town, Morrisons, the Trinity Bar and Baguette & Go.

A spokesman for NHS Borders said: "None of the cases are causing any clinical concern.

"Test and protect staff are continuing to contact anyone who may be affected, with close contacts being advised to self-isolate and being given appropriate advice.

"It is essential that everyone follows the Scottish Government guidance and public health advice available at NHS Inform.

"Remember the FACTS that will help all of us to stay safe and protect each other as well."

A mobile testing unit has been made available in the area from 3pm on Friday, based in the Teviotdale Leisure Centre car park on Mansfield Road.

People with Covid-19 symptoms can book a test between 3pm and 5pm from today until Wednesday, September 2.

Mobile testing will still be available in Galashiels at the Netherdale Car Park between 10am and 1pm on these days.

Dr Tim Patterson, Joint Director of Public Health said: "It is vital that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms books a test, and by having a Mobile Testing Unit in Hawick over the next few days local residents should not have to travel far to get one.

"However it is crucial that only people who are symptomatic go through this process unless they are explicitly asked to get a test by public health as part of the management of the current outbreak. The symptoms are the onset of a persistent cough, or a temperature/fever, or a loss of taste or smell. You only need one of these to be tested.

"In terms of schools, all education settings in Hawick are currently safe places for children to learn. Unless your child has been asked to self-isolate by NHS Borders Test and Protect team they should attend school as normal. However it remains vital that no child attends school if they are displaying any COVID-19 symptoms.

"I realise that people in Hawick will have concerns about the virus as a result of this outbreak. Unfortunately this can lead to the circulation of unsubstantiated rumours, especially on social media. I would like to re-iterate that it is crucial for everyone in the community to follow our advice and avoid speculation and rumour about the outbreak.”