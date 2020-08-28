THE UNION representing officers has warned that there are “a number of loopholes” in new powers allowing police to break up house parties.

Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday that police have been given new powers to disperse indoor gatherings made up of more than 15 people.

But David Hamilton, the chaiman of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), says his organisation has not been consulted over the expansion of powers and issues front-line officers will face when carrying out the duty.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, he said: “The legislation was only published yesterday and we have a number of questions with that… we’ve identified a number of loopholes.

“We didn’t get any consultation on this at SPF, so we have a number of questions we’ve put back to Government, but hopefully we can work something out about what that means and what they’re meaning with this legislation.

“We’ll also work with Police Scotland in terms of developing that operational guidance.”

He added: “This is the type of thing – how do you know from the outside what’s on the inside?

“There’s a number of questions we have about that.”

Mr Hamilton claimed the legislation, which came into force today, would likely be used sparingly and he described the new powers as being about “messaging”.

He added: “We don’t expect to see it being used frequently and we’ll continue with the approach of educating and engaging people without having to use powers.”

Mr Hamilton said officers “would not hesitate” to use the powers if necessary, but such instances would be rare.

Both the First Minister and Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said on Thursday that the powers will be used as a “last resort”, with officers favouring an approach based on engagement with the public.