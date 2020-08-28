SCOTLAND'S first walk-in Covid testing centre will open in St Andrews later today, with plans for 22 nationwide by winter.
The new site will be based at the Victory Memorial Hall near the centre of the university town.
Nicola Sturgeon said: "The test site there is close to the centre of the town and it is easy to reach without a car."
She also confirmed plans to have six walk-in centres up and running by the end of September, based in areas with high student populations, with a further five due in October.
However, the First Minister said 22 would be rolled out over winter when the spread of the virus is expected to increase as people spend more time indoors.
As with the drive-thru testing centres, walk-in tests should also be booked online in advance via the NHS Inform website.
Ms Sturgeon added: "Today's opening is a first stage but it's an important first stage in developing walk-through centres and making testing more accessible in different parts of the country."
