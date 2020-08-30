IN LATE spring, while decorating the spare room, we discussed the need for a new bed.

So far, whenever couples have visited we’ve given them ours. Carrying in a tray of tea first thing in the morning, it’s very odd finding tousled, sleepy-eyed friends in their pyjamas, propped in our regular place. For the duration of these visits, we relocate across the landing, to the spare room. Its bed is not what you’d call generous. It’s fine if you are alone, or if both of you have been on a diet, but less so in any other circumstances. It does, however, have the advantage of being above the kitchen, and thus the second warmest place in the house. For that reason it’s also my study.

Back in April, as we used an old tin of Farrow & Ball found in the loft, and discovered too late that there was only enough to cover a single wall, we were uncertain if Austrian friends due to visit in July would still be able to make it. While Alan slapped glossy woodwork paint onto the ceiling, wondering why it was so hard to work in, we discussed the advantages of cast iron bedsteads over wooden, Scandi sleekness over shabby chic. Gradually, though, the need to make a decision receded. As the weeks ticked past and Europe turned into a giant hairbrush, covered in spikes, all such international trips have been cancelled or pushed back a year.

Even in the best of times, when it comes to hospitality we are more roadside burger van than country inn. Where we previously lived, we did occasionally have friends and family to stay, but it was not what you’d call a revolving door. More of a portcullis. It was noticeable, though, that after we moved to the Borders, footfall increased.

What does Hoolet have that East Lothian or Glasgow doesn’t, you might ask? It’s a question to which others, clearly, also wanted an answer. In my seven-year-old step-granddaughter’s experience, the big difference is a roaring fire, and the witchy shadows of moving trees on her bedroom wall during the night which, she told us next morning, “literally petrified me”.

Peter Mayle’s A Year in Provence was the first and funniest of a genre that offers a humorously enticing glimpse of moving to another country, and meeting head-on the challenges of local lingo and customs while undergoing house restoration. One of the late Mayle’s charms – assuming you were not a neighbour – was his candour. He describes near strangers inviting themselves for a holiday, entirely oblivious or resistant to every excuse given to dissuade them. In that initial year he and his wife learned their mistake: “Half-forgotten invitations, made in the distant safety of winter, were coming home to roost and drink and sunbathe. The girl in the laundry assumed from our sheet count that we were in the hotel business...”

At one particularly low point, with a boorish London advertiser in residence, they sat by the pool and “wondered why we both found it so difficult to get rid of thick-skinned and ungracious people”. They realised then that in future they’d require more than “firmness and ingenuity”. What they needed was an answering machine.

The lucrative and entertaining well that Mayle dug is still gushing. Quite apart from the ever-popular Frances Mayes’s books, which turned the word Tuscany into a synonym for bourgeois, there have been quieter, better books. One such is A Season in Spain, by Andrew and Lesley Grant-Adamson. Taking on a fruit farm in Andalusia for two years, they lived among peasant farmers whose families have worked the land for centuries. Despite the excellence of local food and wine, they learned how tough and precarious subsistence living can be in a region that goes from scorching heat to freezing, from drought to deluge.

They too had unwanted guests: “Quiet. Remote. The essence of tranquillity? Not quite. We returned from our first foray to find a young English family stripping one of our few ripe orange trees. The man was wearing a cheeky grin and a hat that put us in mind of Eddie Grundy of The Archers.” He and his wife carried off sackfuls of oranges, using the Grant-Adamson’s wheelbarrow to transport them to their mule. Meanwhile their children were stripping the mandarin trees.

Fashion in travel writing has since turned the compass towards Scandinavia, Latin America, Japan, but the principle of all these books remains the same: hapless, starry-eyed foreigners stumble into a beautiful and rural part of the world, and either makes a success of settling, or eventually, after discovering a worm in the apple, acknowledge defeat and retreat.

The danger in any such enterprise, of course, is not poisonous reptiles or a poor grasp of grammar, but that writers have a tendency to hyperbolise. An ordinary day, in their hands, becomes the stuff of adventure, romance or glamour. Mayle was a former advertising copy writer, so could sell turnips as truffles. Not that he had to try very hard. Since Provence offers months of sunshine, sumptuous local cuisine and wine, and rolling fields of lavender, it’s no surprise that visitors flocked to his doorstep. His books became such a success that the whole region, previously an idyllic backwater, was flooded with tourists. So too Mayes’s Tuscany.

Writing about the Borders carries no such risk, unless you’re keen to test out equipment for a trip to the North Pole. We once encountered a man who had a weekend place in the nearby hills. It was a beautiful old house that he was slowly renovating, whenever time allowed, but we got the impression his guests hadn’t bargained on it still being under hammer and drill when they arrived. “For some reason they prefer to camp out in the field,” he told us, waving to the rugged fields in which the house sat. They must have been robust. Even indoors the draughts whistled.

And yet there is something about living here that makes the hardened hermits happy to make up beds and stock the fridge. Since Alan is the chef, when we next have visitors all I’ll have to do is pop the corks, and go to sleep as if in a strait-jacket, for fear of falling out of bed.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.