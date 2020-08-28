Staff at a Scottish fish and chip shop were left in 'utter disbelief' after a 'greedy' customer tried to use the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to get half price off a week's worth of dinners 'to keep him going'.

The customer was reportedly dining alone at the well-established Eglinton Diner and Fish Fry in Saltcoats when he ordered eight suppers - one to eat and the other seven to take away 'to keep [him] going for the next few days' - so he could get them half price.

Staff told him that the scheme was not intended to work that way apparently leaving him displeased.

The 'greedy' customer then took his complaint to social media posting a review to the business's Facebook.

He wrote: "Attitude totally pants and insulting, lost out on eight different meals, KFC loved your money, long time customer never be back."

Eglinton Diner and Fish Fry responded: "I can only assume you were the person in the diner yesterday who was dining alone but asked to order eight suppers.

"One to eat and the other seven to take away to keep you going for the next few days.

"Please read the rules on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme as this is certainly not the way it is intended to work.

"It is people with your greed that puts schemes like this in jeopardy and we value our business too much to be bending rules for greedy customers.

"I hope you enjoyed your meal."

Eglinton Diner shared the review from the 'obviously upset customer'.

The business posted: "I think the attitude of the staff was utter disbelief.

"Trying to order eight meals for one person so he can get them half price. Unbelievable!"