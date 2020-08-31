By Janet Haugh

TODAY’S world is one in which many of us can occasionally feel overwhelmed by the torrents of words and blizzards of information coming at us from all angles. One result of that is that certain words or phrases can lose their impact as their meaning becomes diluted by overuse. “Iconic” is an example of a word which at one time was primarily used in relation to classical art or architecture but now seems to be applied to everything from mobile phones to movies.

However, one word whose meaning has never been more apposite has to be “unprecedented. It’s the word that has been used endlessly over recent months to describe the situation we have all been facing during the pandemic – a global event which has impacted communities across the world in a way which none of has previously experienced.

For the more fortunate among us, lockdown has crystallised some of the things which are most important – being with family, socialising with friends, enjoying holidays or the simple pleasure of walking in the fresh air. But for thousands of people in our communities, the pandemic has exacerbated an already impossible situation – how to provide a roof over their heads, have enough money to feed their children or have someone to turn to for help with mental health or addiction issues.

As we begin to emerge from lockdown, the charity sector now faces a situation which is also unprecedented (that word again). We’re now entering a radically altered landscape in which the support provided by charities is, if possible, even more essential than it was before the world we know changed so radically.

At Ypeople, the type of services we deliver – helping people who are homeless or facing the threat of homelessness, offering supported accommodation, providing mentoring or counselling – are only going to be in greater demand in our reshaped landscape.

Throughout lockdown, we were able to maintain all our services across Scotland, with the obvious exception of out of school services, where our people were furloughed. This required a lot of ingenuity and innovation from our people.

However, our challenges are not over. Like our colleagues across the third sector, we continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment which requires us to grow our services to meet the changing needs of the people we support.

Ypeople has grown significantly over the last five years, with over 4,500 people being supported during 2019/20. Our aim before Covid-19 hit, was to invest further in new and improved services. The pandemic has only reinforced our determination to grow our mission and support positive change in the lives of many more people. It’s also sharpened our focus on what’s required to tackle the challenges faced by so many, particularly those who are, or are at risk of becoming, homeless and young people who are going through really tough times in their lives.

The first stage of that investment is now under way and, as part of the process, we are launching a recruitment campaign that will augment our teams across Scotland who have performed so admirably over the lockdown period.

We believe that it’s only by expanding and enhancing our services now, that we will be properly equipped to support those who most need our help in the coming months. For more information visit www.ypeople.org.uk

Janet Haugh is chief executive, Ypeople