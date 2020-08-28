A lamb has been sold for a world record fee after being sold at an auction in Scotland for £367,500.

The six-month old Texel ram, named Sportsman Double Diamond, was sold in Lanark, Scotland.

The previous record was £231,000 at the same action in 2009 - which makes this new fee at a 59% increase.

The breed is from the island of Texel in the Netherlands and is known for its lean meat and wool for hosiery yarns.

Double Diamond, who was sired by last year’s champion Garngour Craftsman, was bought by a group of three breeders.

Auldhouseburn, Procters and New View will now use him to breed other top class lambs.

John Yates, Texel Sheep Society chief executive, said: “This will, to many people, sound like an extraordinary price for a sheep.

“The Texel breed is the number one terminal sire breed in the UK, siring about 30% of all the lambs born in the UK every year.

“This ram lamb has the potential to sire many, many rams which will in turn go on to breed many thousands of lambs themselves.

“This is the very top of the sheep breeding industry in the UK and as such the buyers are investing in the future of their businesses.”