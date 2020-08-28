TWO members of staff at a Prestwick supermarket have tested positive for coronavirus.

The staff at Sainsbury's are now self-isolating after it was confirmed they had contracted COVID-19.

Sainsbury's say they have carried out extra cleaning at the store since the positive cases were confirmed.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “Two colleagues are self-isolating after they tested positive at our Prestwick store and we have immediately implemented additional cleaning on site.

"Safety is our highest priority and we have strict social distancing measures in all our stores including Perspex screens, limits on the number of people in the store and PPE for all our colleagues.”

NHS Ayrshire and Arran's Helath Protection Team are currently carrying out contact tracing.

Lynne McNiven, Director of Public Health said: "NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Health Protection Team is currently conducting a contact tracing exercise for anyone who has had contact with a small number of cases who have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

"We are at the early stages of contact tracing. Those affected are being contacted by the Test and Protect team and told to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

"To respect and maintain patient confidentiality it is not possible to release any further information at this time.

"We would like to remind people of the symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19): new cough; high temperature; and / or loss of taste and smell. Anyone who develops any of these symptoms should book a test and self-isolate immediately."