What's the story?

Getting Hitched Asian Style.

Tell me more.

The debut series was a surprise hit on the new BBC Scotland channel when it aired last year. Getting Hitched Asian Style returns to shine a spotlight on Indian, Pakistani and Bengali weddings as it charts the work of a team of in-demand wedding planners based in Glasgow.

What can we expect?

Anticipation, excitement and a few frayed nerves in the pursuit of wedding perfection. Filmed in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic saw many nuptials postponed, the opening episode follows law student Amani as she prepares to marry her beau Ehsin.

Nor is it merely a one-day event: Saffron Events owner Hassan Anwar and his team must pull out all the stops to put together a week-long extravaganza.

What does that entail?

Well, there's the Mehndi party where the women in the family come together for a special ritual of decorative body art. And the Walima, a lavish reception hosted by the groom's family.

That sounds a lot classier than the last wedding I went to where …

Stop right there. This is a family newspaper.

Fair enough. Anything else?

The five-part series will delve into everything from customised jewellery to dance, with one family flying a choreographer in from Mumbai.

When can I watch?

Getting Hitched Asian Style, BBC Scotland, Wednesday, 8pm.