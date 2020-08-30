IRN-BRU has been knocked off the top spot in the competition to be Scotland’s most popular food brand, according to reports.

They’ve been topped by Graham’s The Family Dairy, who overtook the Barr’s drink for the first time.

The status is calculated by Kantar’s ‘Brand Footprint’ metrics, which rank businesses according to which products are chosen off the shelf most often and by the most shoppers.

HeraldScotland: Graham's have topped Irn-Bru in the findingsGraham's have topped Irn-Bru in the findings

The firm has reported that sales of butter alone have doubled during lockdown.

They came out on top of the likes of Tunnock’s, Tennent’s and Baxters.

The Times reports that Graham’s also came ninth place in global brands bought in Scotland, beating Birds Eye, Pepsi, Lurpak and more.

Managing director Robert Graham said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named Scotland’s most chosen brand.

"We are grateful to all our customers for choosing Scottish dairy products from our family business, rather than our international competitors.”