A pupil at a school in Perth has tested positive for Covid-19.
The pupil at St John's RC Academy will now self-isolate until Wednesday, 2 September, which is 14 days since the last date of contact.
NHS Tayside have said that the Academy will remain open and a wider school communication has also been issued.
READ MORE: Two members of staff at supermarket test positive for coronavirus
Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health said:
"Parents of the wider school and nursery population have been reassured that if they have not been contacted individually, their child has not been identified as a contact of a case. They can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.
"Risk assessments are being carried out, however, parents should be assured that all appropriate precautions and cleaning regimes are in place and the school remains open.
"Parents across Tayside may be feeling anxious as more positive cases are identitfied in schools, however they should be reassured that there is no evidence of transmission of the virus in schools. We are continuing to work closely with colleagues to ensure there is a swift and appropriate response to any reported cases to ensure pupil and staff safety."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.