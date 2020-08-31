I FELL off my bike in May and had to have an emergency hip replacement at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. This month, on taking back to the Falkirk depot the occupational therapy equipment for it to be re-used, I was informed they took the shower stool and high toilet seat but not the walking frame, elbow crutches or litter pickers. They could be dumped in the skip there, where we could both see a good number of people had already taken the advice. When I asked if any other place would take them I was advised to go to the health centre. The two receptionists there said although they also thought it was a drain on NHS money they were not allowed to take those items either. When we persevered and went to our local hospice charity shop, they eventually took them.

However, on talking to our daughter from Fife later about the problem, she said her local health clinic took back her elbow crutches with no problem.