The funeral for the train conductor who died in the Stonehaven derailment took place on Thursday.
Donald Dinnie, 58, died when a train travelling from Aberdeen to Glasgow derailed near Stonehaven on August 12 after days of bad weather.
The family held a private funeral as hundreds of people lined the street as the cortege passed through Westhill, near Aberdeen around 1pm to say a final goodbye.
Scotland’s ‘railway family’ turned out in ScotRail uniform to pay tribute to their beloved colleague.
Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail, was also in attendance alongside other senior members of the organisation.
Mr Hynes said: “Today is a very sombre day for Scotland’s railway as we mourn the passing of our friend and colleague Donald.
“Our hearts will remain broken for a long time to come, but together with the railway family we will provide support and comfort for everyone touched by the tragedy.”
The family of Mr Dinnie have requested that, instead of sending flowers, people make donations to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).
