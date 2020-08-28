CONFRONTED by the GERS figures which show that independence would plunge Scotland into a decade or more of super-austerity, the SNP, including its inexperienced Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, says that the figures actually show the need for independence ("Scotland’s £15bn deficit a ‘hammer blow’ to Sturgeon’s independence plans, say unionists", The Herald, August 27).

We have entered a looking-glass world where no matter how poor Scotland would be after separation – with no currency, no currency reserves, no central bank, a hugely negative rating on the money markets, a massive deficit, severe cuts in public expenditure, in pensions, and in salaries of public sector workers, the privatisation of state assets, large tax increases, and supervision by the IMF – supporters of independence are now ignoring reality.

We have moved from logic to emotion as the driver of political action.

William Loneskie, Lauder.

EVERY year, Unionists gleefully seize on the GERS figures as "proof" that Scotland is an economic basket case. Unfortunately, the same GERS figures also show that all regions of England are likewise economic failures – the regions containing Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol are all "basket cases"; all of them even worse than Scotland, according to the stats. Indeed, in the independent Republic of Ireland, part of the current debate on Irish reunification is that the Republic would have to take on the burden of the British-administered economic failure of Northern Ireland.

Do Unionists seriously believe that all of the UK, outside of London and parts of the south-east of England, is reliant on a begging bowl and handouts?

Tom Johnston, Cumbernauld.

LONDONERS must be very irritated by GERS reports of Scotland's finances. Imagine all those billions which could have been spent on Crossrail, the new main sewer system for London, the Thames barrier, the Victoria and Jubilee lines, the restoration of St. Pancras Station, or another runway for Heathrow. We might even have managed to squeeze a few hundred more cronies into the House of Lords.

It is also about time that more tax breaks were made available for the hard-working money manipulators in the City. Instead of these necessary expenditures the government is subsidising some ungrateful provincials.

Peter Dryburgh, Edinburgh EH10.

JUST for the record, please allow me to assure Ruth Marr (Letters, August 27) that I have no wish to "cling desperately" to anything regarding the statements she calls the “once in a generation anthem" which she will admit was first “sung" by the Scottish Government and Alex Salmond in the 2013 Scotland’s Future White Paper. I questioned (Letters, August 26) whether these particular statements amounted to verbal contracts, moral commitments or word bonds. However, instead of answering what I asked, even with a simple yes, no or don’t know, she has launched into criticisms of entirely different statements by entirely different people, so I remain none the wiser about her view on my questions. Perhaps someone else will answer what she has failed to do ?

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.

YET another column from Ian McConnell to dampen any thoughts his readers may have of trying to feel mildly optimistic about any aspect of life in general ("Tory view of coronavirus aid evokes image of Oliver Twist", Herald Business, August 28).

I don't think I can recollect any of his recent articles, whether about business in our current Covid situation or the impending Brexit scenarios, being other than gloomy and doomladen to the extent that after you finish reading as much of it as you can bear, you need to lie down in a darkened room to await the arrival of the four horsemen.

It is certainly true enough though that you would never get Mr McConnell confused with a ray of sunshine.

James Martin, Bearsden.

ALL the current turmoil in Belarus with protests against the authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko (Putin: I will send police to Belarus if protests against Lukashenko turn violent", The Herald, August 28), has reminded me of a statement made in 2006 by Niall Ferguson, the historian. He said that Scotland was "the Belarus of the west – a small, sparsely populated appendage of England". Given what has been happening in Belarus in recent weeks and the fact that polls, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, have been showing a majority in favour of independence for Scotland, one wonders whether or not Mr Ferguson has seen cause to revise his earlier statement.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

IN 2006, a Russian died by mercury poisoning in a London hospital. Two years ago Russians citizens were almost killed in Salisbury by nerve gas at the hands of two Russian agents. It is almost certain that Russia interfered with the American election that let Donald Trump into power. Russia also, it is claimed, compromised the Scottish referendum on independence and the Brexit election that saw us leave (and weaken) the EU. A civil airliner was brought down by Russian missiles killing 250 people. Added to which Russian submarines patrol the English Channel while their bombers make regular sorties over the North Sea. Then there is the horrendous clamp down on democracy against the people of Hong Kong by what Boris Johnson calls "our Chinese friends".

In all of this not a thing has been done by Westminster politicians other than derisory sanctions. Yet at the very hint of Scottish independence rising in popularity these same lacklustre politicians are instantly galvanised into becoming outraged zealots, even launching campaigns to stop the very idea of Scotland governing its own country. Just what on earth is it that causes such blatant rage? Frankly I believe that this anger has more to do with self-interest than concern. Losing a third of the British landmass is more than just anathema to Westminster; it is an event that just must never be allowed to happen.

Robert Gritton, Newmachar.

