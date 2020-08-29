THE great American Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis declared that “sunlight is the best disinfectant”, a maxim regularly invoked by those calling for transparency in public life. Since Brandeis’s other great contribution to jurisprudence was the notion of the right to privacy, he was aware that this was not an absolute demand but, when weighing the balance between what should be disclosed and what can remain private, the presumption has always been in favour of the private citizen and against government.

That is a principle that many governments find inconvenient. But the Scottish Government is currently not just in danger of being excessively secretive, but of making itself absurd through its refusal to provide the public with answers to basic questions.

The question of when the First Minister first knew that people positive with coronavirus were being discharged into care homes is a matter of urgent public interest. It is not one that compromises the privacy of individual patients or impinges on the Government’s ability to make the best decisions. Nor should it be one that requires her to obtain details from Public Health Scotland; it is inconceivable that she does not know the answer. She is simply refusing to give it.

The assumption must be that it is one that doesn’t show her and the Government in the best light. But the refusal to answer is worse than simply admitting as much. Scots are well aware that government is not infallible, and this Government in particular has been afforded a generous degree of latitude for its mistakes. In part, that may be due to the reasonable and realistic recognition of this fact that it presents in its rhetoric.

That counts for nothing, however, when its responses – or refusals to respond – fail to correspond with those public statements. There has been an alarming pattern of behaviour on this front. To take just a few instances, there has been the Queen Elizabeth Hospital inquiry, the reluctance to publish minutes of ministerial meetings, delays to routine Freedom of Information requests, an attempt to sneak out an ICEA report critical of education policy, Audit Scotland’s damning assessment of secrecy surrounding PFI projects, the disgraceful evasion over the role of government and public officials in the inquiry into Alex Salmond – after assurances that all such material would be forthcoming – and now the ludicrous claim that an effective reaction to the Covid emergency would be constrained by the answer to a simple question about when the Government knew what.

All of these obfuscations give little reason for public confidence that an inquiry into coronavirus policy, when it finally comes, will uncover the full picture. The Government gives lip service to statements about how mistakes will undoubtedly have been made; it makes glib pronouncements about how important it will be to identify them, and ensure that lessons are learnt so that they are not repeated.

But the reality is that it goes to enormous lengths – and often, when the courts are involved, enormous cost to the public purse – to avoid answering such questions, far less admit its own failings. That is an unhealthy attitude, corrosive of public confidence and damaging to good governance.

What’s more, given that the electorate is composed of grown-ups and, on current showings, far from censorious, it is a politically foolish and counterproductive one. There are relatively few legitimate reasons, generally to do with security concerns or momentous economic decisions likely to move markets, for government business to be conducted privately. Potential embarrassment to the SNP is not one.

The expectation should be that frank disclosure is the norm; it benefits the Government by making them seem like fair dealers, it improves policy decisions for the future and, above all, it is a reminder that the public has a right to know, and that politicians should be the people’s servants, rather than the reverse.