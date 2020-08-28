Property experts have analysed the impact that the coronavirus crisis had on the industry by comparing sales inquiries figures from January to May 2019 to the same period in 2020.

The study by WeBuyAnyHome puts in perspective how each location has seen house sales inquiries change with the level of Covid-19 cases registered in the area.

With only a 12% decrease in house sales demand compared to last year and most of the UK regions with an increase in house sales inquiries located in Scotland, the Scottish property market shows more hopeful figures than the rest of the Nation. (33% less house sales inquiries on average in the UK).

Here are the Scottish regions with an increase in house sale inquiries (%):

Dundee and Shetland Isles are the Scottish locations most affected with an average decrease of -100% and -60% respectively.

Here are the Scottish regions with the highest decrease in house sale inquiries (%):

Mark Irwin, Marketing Director at WeBuyAnyHome stated:

"The property market, indeed the economy as a whole, has never seen anything like this before - any person making claims to know what will happen next and when, would likely be using guesswork as much as the layman would.



"However, interpreting these figures, we might expect the current 'bubble' to last until November, with economic struggles then causing a drop in values by approx.

"25%, with it felt more acutely in lower value properties that don’t benefit from the stamp duty reduction, and as they tend to belong to lower paid workers who may be more susceptible to job losses and sadly being forced to sell.

"That is our current working assumption, but things are changing all the time."