SCOTTISH football fans will be allowed access to up to three Premiership clashes next month as part of a pilot scheme.

The Scottish Government rejected a proposal from Celtic that would have seen a limited number of supporters attend their fixture with Motherwell this weekend.

But the Joint Response Group have now confirmed that three games could be used as test events on Saturday, September 12.

Rod Petrie, Joint Response Group Chair said: “This is a welcome and positive development for Scottish football, as the national sport, to build on the sporting pilot taking place at BT Murrayfield this evening.

“We have already written to clubs to obtain their Return to Supporting plans specific to each stadium and will now follow-up with those clubs able to participate in the initial pilot on 12 September.”

If successful, these trial fixtures would be part of a phased return of fans to stadia in the weeks following.

The JRG will liaise with Premiership clubs to finalise arrangements in the coming days.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL Chief Executive said: “Clubs have worked tirelessly to ensure football could return safely at the start of this month and news that fans will be allowed in, albeit in restricted numbers, within a matter of weeks is hugely encouraging.

“We look forward to liaising with government to build on the sporting pilot at BT Murrayfield and to provide the necessary support to clubs to facilitate the eagerly awaited return of fans who - now more than ever before – are the lifeblood of our game."